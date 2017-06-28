Elon Musk Says There’s “No Choice” But to Have a Universal Living Wage

The media wants you to believe that the idea of a universal living wage is gaining in popularity. That may or may not be true. There are some fake accounts on twitter promoting it and manipulating people into believing a lot of people want it.

A Universal Living Wage is communism.

According to Elon Musk, automation will replace 60 percent of us, necessitating a Universal Living Wage. That’s the reason he gives for saying we must provide government money to everyone or government-chosen groups for simply being alive.

Robots are taking jobs so government has to provide the income for the people, he says. That is the quickest way to make dependents out of all Americans.

Musk would like the idea, he’s made billions off government subsidizing of his companies.

He also believes in taxing robots. If you think that’s not going to happen, you should know that the EU is already putting it in place. Robots in the EU even have to pay for their Social Security benefits.

We have no way of knowing that new jobs won’t replace the lost jobs as has happened in the past.

In a recent CNBC interview, Musk explained that he doesn’t see any other option at the moment, aside from UBI. “There is a pretty good chance we end up with a universal basic income, or something like that, due to automation,” Musk tells CNBC. “Yeah, I am not sure what else one would do. I think that is what would happen.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has said it and the tech giants, all leftists, are pushing it. Mark Zuckerberg made it part of a commencement speech.