Tech Giants Nuke Another Wildly Popular Right Wing News Site

If Facebook killed every conservative page overnight, there would be a huge outcry. On the other hand, if Facebook slowly strangled us to death, we’d fade away and would people even notice?

Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube monopolize the public square and now that they do, they are destroying all who stand in the way of their agenda. They became powerhouses because they served all their users, but now that they have the power, they are the manipulators of the news and the minds of Americans.

Facebook systematically, methodically reduced the reach of all its pages with each algorithm change.

A few days ago, The Gateway Pundit published the story of Right Wing News, a very popular outlet that had as much traffic as major newspapers with a Facebook page that reached 133 million people and sported 3.6 million likes. They have given up.

Right Wing News relied on Facebook but in 2016, Facebook decided to take away the voice of Conservatives and Libertarians. They made them disappear.

“Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing” and that is a much bigger threat than most people realize.

John Hawkins who launched Right Wing News announced he is shutting down and you can read his story at Townhall. Read the entire story, every word is worth reading.

Read a few excerpts:

Today, as you read this, my website Right Wing News is shutting down operations. It has been around since 2001, but became massive a few years ago because of Facebook…

…You see, what Facebook giveth, Facebook can take away. So, why would Facebook want to kill extremely successful Facebook pages that its users enjoyed?

One of the reasons goes back to something I told multiple reporters during the 2016 election. I believe that all of the thriving right wing Facebook pages activated large numbers of what I like to think of as “instinctive conservatives.” You know, the sort of people who love God, guns and America, but who don’t follow politics day to day, read National Review or consume any of Milton Friedman’s books. From what I could see on Facebook, that group of people LOVED, LOVED, LOVED Donald Trump and I believe they were responsible for getting him the GOP nomination and probably even got him over the hump in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. I think the liberals that run Facebook came to that same conclusion….

…Yes, non-political pages were affected, too, although conservative pages got it worse and, yes, there is a business incentive to do this. When people click on a news story, they leave Facebook. On the other hand, conservative pages like Right Wing News were able to become so massive because we are putting out content an awful lot of people on Facebook want to read. That’s no longer going to be allowed in part because we’re putting out a message that the liberals who run the company don’t want out there. …

After bringing up the James O’Keefe sting operation exposing the bias of Twitter and how comfortable their agents are with banning conservatives, Mr. Hawkins reminds us of the power of the corporations.

We are now in a very oversaturated, corporation-dominated media environment. If you don’t already have a legacy website that captured traffic years ago and held onto it, huge traffic you can bring in from elsewhere, or millions of dollars to spend, your chances of getting a political website off the ground today are infinitesimal.

As The Gateway Pundit writes, “t’s horrible news and most Americans will never hear about it.” They write:

The Gateway Pundit was the fourth most influential conservative news source during the 2016 election according to a study by Harvard University and another study at Columbia Journalism Review.

Since that time we have also been under constant attack. Our social media traffic has taken a hit while our organic numbers continue to grow. We are regularly the target of left-wing websites.

The Sentinel came late into the game and never reached those numbers but we have gone from 2 million views in a month to less than 200,000. We’ve become far less visible on the Facebook Capitalism page.

Facebook now says they will let the readers decide who carries acceptable news or not, but that is a giveaway to the committed hard-left trolls who use bots and hard-left groups like MoveOn to rip the conservative and libertarian websites. They have a network of tens of thousands and once word goes out, they firebomb wherever they are called.

The left is engaged in a civil war and they are the ones with the power and commitment that few on the right seem to have. Only one side is fighting.

The schools, Hollywood and the media are lost to the left. Social media is blocking, shadow banning and demonetizing. There are a few who are suing but there has not yet been a movement from the right to fight back. The Tea Party dissipated, largely because of the left’s onslaught.

Soon, punishments for expressing right-wing opinions will be far more severe. The left wants to fine and imprison those who don’t believe in climate change extremism. You are already a racist if you speak ill of the violent, Marxist group Black Lives Matter. If you are pro-gun, you are evil and will be shut down. If you don’t like gay marriage, you will be silenced. Even Antifa commands the left’s respect as they form “cells” and “chapters” unnoticed on college campuses and high schools throughout the United States.

Had Hillary won, the Progressive left, the predominantly socialist and communist left, would have also won. We would never have know about the corruption of our agencies and the agenda of the left would be fully in place.

Their agenda is in complete opposition to our Constitution. They believe in the First Amendment for the left, privacy rights for government, and the right to self-defense for the privileged few. The numbers of uneducated and unAmerican foreigners who come illegally or from anti-American nations would have been increased and those here illegally would all be voting Democrats by now.

All of the Constitution, our rule of law, is to them “living” and malleable to their will.

The left is now in place to make sure another Trump, or even another Republican, never wins again.

Trump is the last Republican as far as they are concerned and they are so close to making that reality.