Teen beaten, Doused with Hot Oil for Refusing Marriage

A Texas teen was badly abused by her parents for not acquiescing to an arranged marriage.

Texas High School student, Maarib Al Hishmawi, 16, was reported missing on Jan. 30 after she was last seen leaving Taft High School in Bexar County.

She was found recently in the care of an organization after she ran away. Her parents tried to force her into an arranged marriage with a family friend. When she refused, they beat her with broomsticks and poured hot oil over her body. At one point, she was choked almost into unconsciousness.

Her parents, Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishmawi, 34, and Hamdiyah Saha Al Hishmawi, 33 — had allegedly agreed to the arranged marriage in exchange for $20,000.

The teenage girl and her five siblings, between the ages 5 and 15, were placed under Child Protective Services custody.

The family is from Iraq.

It’s another day in the Religion of Peace.