Teens Stroll Past Reporter Who Can Barely Stand in Raging Winds

Weather Channel correspondent Mike Seidel in Wilmington, North Carolina, looks like he’s gallantly fighting the raging winds as he courageously reported live from Hurricane Florence on Friday.

“This is about as nasty as it’s been,” Seidel said dramatically.

Shortly after he made the comment, two teens in shorts are seen in the background strolling along, taking cell phone photos, having no problem at all.

The Weather Channel made matters worse when they defended Seidel. They claimed Seidel was “trying to maintain his footing on wet grass” while the two people seen in the background were walking on concrete, The Washington Post reported.

He was obviously not maintaining his footing on wet grass. He looked like he was on an imaginary treadmill, pretending he was fighting the wind.

As an aside, did you notice how the media now counts homes without power? They don’t count homes, they estimate the number of people who might be in a home and multiple it by the actual homes. So, 90,000 homes becomes 200,000 or 300,000 without power — Mom’s without power, Dad’s without power, the baby’s without power.

RESPONSES TO SEIDEL’S FAKE REPORTING CAME IN FAST

Seidel was roundly mocked on social media.

If you think Seidel’s alone, check out channel 7’s Lucy Yang.

Never forget an old favorite, courtesy of the Today show and Michelle Kosinski.