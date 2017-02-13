We have another nut who wants Donald Trump and his supporters murdered, only this one is a teacher. The so-called teacher posted threats on Facebook that included “shooting” Trump supporters. He is, no doubt, an anti-2nd Amendment person – the left are all against guns except when they use them.

News 3lv reports that David Colin, a Tennessee substitute teacher, has been banned from working in at least one Tennessee school after he posted on Facebook “inappropriate, threatening” comments on social media regarding President Donald Trump.

He posted “the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter,” on Facebook Nov. 9 at 9:29 a.m.

And a month later replying to a different comment he wrote, “shooting them sounds more appealing than getting along with them.”

Colin is also accused of writing this on Facebook on Jan. 16:

“I spent a lot of time today thinking about the state of this mess. There are huge numbers of people that are upset, mad, angry, (pretty much every negative word), but what I have not seen is a plan. Everyone is looking for leadership to start this off, but there is no one carrying the banner. Without that we will all settle in to becoming angry hateful people and there will be no solutions. So, where do we go from here? Rallies and demonstrations are pretty much futile, since the lunatics just laugh at us knowing we haven’t the guts to stand up ad take the actions needed. Writing and complaining falls on deaf ears. Not until the first shot is fired will the recovery begin.”

David Colin said the school is making too much out of his comments.

“I think this whole thing has been blown way out of proportion,” Colin said. “That morning there were millions of volatile comments made by millions of people.”

Colin admits the comments being attributed to him are authentic, the first of which was posted the day after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

He believes it’s only come to light now because people are threatening him over another political post he wrote to Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and then went digging into other posts he had made in the past and unearthed the attack on Trump supporters.

“I don’t want this to be about the posting,” Colin said. “it’s more about what comes after using people’s freedom of speech and trying to use that to browbeat one side against the other.”

Sadly, that is the way a lot on the left feel. Imagine if people on the right said that about Barack Obama.

He wouldn’t act on this, he said. Very nice. He only wants to encourage others to do it.

Rutherford School released this statement:

Rutherford County Schools received several messages after hours on Feb. 8 about a substitute teacher who is accused of making inappropriate, threatening comments on social media during the work day.

Rutherford County Schools contracts with PESG to provide substitute teachers, and the school district has notified the contractor that the substitute teacher, David Colin, will not be permitted to work any longer as a substitute in Rutherford County Schools.

PESG has indicated it will conduct an internal investigation of the allegations immediately.