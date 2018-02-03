Terrible Lies from CBS About Release of the Abuse Memo

Obama partisan Leon Panetta skyped with CBS News Friday evening in response to the release of the abuse memo. Panetta argued that the release of the memo sends a “terrible message” to allies.

“All of this sends a terrible message to our allies who are going to worry about sharing classified information that is so easily released as part of this political effort,” Panetta said.

The lies about majority members releasing classified information continues.

There is no classified information in the document in the House Intelligence Committee. Adam Schiff, the FBI, DoJ have been lying all week, claiming it will endanger national security. Even though it’s obviously a lie, they are continuing to lie. All who can read, know the memo contains no classified information. It only shows corruption.

Ironically, Adam Schiff’s counter memo reveals methods and sources.

DEMOCRATS TRIED TO RELEASE CLASSIFIED INFORMATION

Adam Schiff complained to the press that his counter memo was not shared at the same time as the Nunes memo. What he did not share with the press was the fact that he hadn’t allowed Republicans to read it first. He also left out that the fact it must go through the redaction process because it’s chock full of classified material, “methods and sources”.

It’s not Republicans who shared classified information, it’s leaker Schiff who is trying to do so.

CBS minimized and countered every concern raised by the memo. In other words, they lied and lied in their reporting about the coup memo.

Devin Nunes only “alleged” a “‘troubling breakdown of legal processes’ at the start of the Russia investigation but the FBI, oh that’s different, they have “grave concerns”.

Their grave concerns are actually over being exposed.

COMEY BRAZENLY TWEETS

Comey should go to jail, instead he’s being defended by media.

Jim Comey’s delusional tweet became the conclusion of CBS’s biased story. Comey wrote: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

Today Comey retweeted a New York Times story about an agent who is leaving the FBI because of “attacks” against the Bureau.

Is it an attack to: expose FBI lies to the FISA court; use Hillary and DNC-funded opposition research to spy on the Trump campaign; and in effect engage in an organized coup? These people committed treasonous acts.

The claim from CBS and other corrupt news services will continue to be that spying on Carter Page was because he had ties with Russians and was on the FBI radar. In fact, the FBI called Page a spy so they could spy on everyone in Trump’s inner circle. The timing was also interesting. It began in October. It was to be the October surprise.

CBS didn’t report that the FISA memo was obtained with no sources other than an unverified dossier compiled by Trump hating Steele and a newspaper article he planted. They only said the FBI is accused of “not mentioning” the funding source.

The FBI didn’t mention the Clinton campaign, and the DNC conspired with foreign entities — Steele and the Kremlin — to keep Trump out of office.

The report emphasized the FBI’s “grave concerns” but when it came to House Republicans and the memo, they wrote, “House Republicans have described the memo as a breach of civil liberties,” never bothering to explain why they said that.

LYING SCHIFF

Ignoring the treasonous acts by the Obama intelligence agencies, CBS reported Schiff told reporters by phone the FBI had revealed Steele’s political ties. Schiff left out the part about the FBI not informing the FISA court of Steele’s hatred for Trump and his “passionate” desire to make certain Trump is never president.

Adam Schiff painted oversight by his own committee as an effort to end the Russia-Trump probe. After nearly two years, there is still no evidence.

“This isn’t about oversight,” said Adam Schiff, D-California. “This is about telling a political story that’s helpful to the president, about telling a political story that is designed to injure the work of the special counsel and to discredit it,” the so-called news outlet reported.

Schiff and his lying allies are attempting to influence the next elections with lies.

The entire article fully and completely whitewashed the FBI and DoJ while obfuscating the criminality exposed by the memo.

It ended with Comey’s delusional tweet saying about the memo, “That’s it?”

What the story should have ended with were the words of Rep. Paul Gosar: “This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs,” Gosar said.