“Terrifying” Second Dossier Shows Real Close Ties to Clinton

The congressional committees are interviewing five FBI officials and a second dossier. There are five more memos of “wrongdoing” in the pipeline but there won’t be high profile and will not require declassification.

Jonathan Swan reported that a Republican member briefed on Nunes’ investigations too him, “There are several areas of concern where federal agencies used government resources to try to create a narrative and influence the election. some have suggested coordinator with Hilary Clinton operatives, [Sydney] Blumenthal and [Cody] Shearer, to back up the false narrative.”

Sara Carter offered more information this morning on Fox & Friends.

Sara Carter says they are terrified of the second dossier authored by Clinton allies, one is her family “fixer” named Cody Shearer. Sara Carter reports:

The second memo that the House Intelligence Committee is putting together. We’re still waiting for the Inspector General’s report that is going to be coming out. That’s going to be directed at Andrew McCabe, now former director Andrew McCabe, and others. And I think they’re terrified what’s going to come out here.

Here’s what we know. There was a second dossier that was put together by a person named Cody Shearer. He is a very controversial activist, a former reporter who worked with the Clintons in the past. And the FBI was also using this second dossier as part of what they were doing to back up the other dossier by Christopher Steele, an unverified dossier. And we believe Chistopher Steele was also sending information to the State Department in bits and snippets. But I think the most important thing here and one of the things they are going to be looking at very closely are the leaks. There were a number of leaks out unverified information by possibly senior members of the Obama administration.