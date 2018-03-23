Terror Attack in Trebes France, Police Officer Trades Himself for Hostages

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. EST: French police burst into the Super U supermarket after the terrorist killed two people, a police officer, and a female shopper.

Police killed the gunman, 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State grou.. The standoff lasted three hours. The incident appeared to be linked to an earlier attack on police officers Friday, in which a man shot at four national police officers from a car in the nearby city of Carcassonne. The driver tried to ram the officers over as they were out jogging. Police later found the same vehicle at the Super U in Trebes.

A Lt. Col. police officer traded himself for the hostages according to the mayor of Trebes. A 45-year-old lieutenant-colonel swapped himself in exchange for one of the hostages, a source close to the investigation said later, confirming information first published by Le Figaro newspaper.

There are no words.

The officer left his mobile phone line open during the operation so police could monitor the situation, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb told reporters.

The gendarme, the lieutenant-colonel, has been described by ministers as a hero. He was reportedly injured.

The terrorist demanded the release of Salah Abidesian, one of the support personnel of the 2015 Paris attacks.

Three people died in three earlier incidents. All tolled, another 12 are injured, at least one seriously. The terrorist executed one person with a bullet to the head.

This story is still unfolding.

The gunman was known as a petty criminal and not thought to be a threat, according to the Independent.

KFGO, however, has a different report. French investigators say the gunman is known to the intelligence services and flagged in a database of radicalized Islamist militants, Franceinfo reported.

Via KFGO:

First the gunman held up a car, killing one person and wounding another. Then he fired one police officers in Carcassone, wounding an officer in the shoulder before heading to Trebes about 8 km (5 miles) to the east, where two more died in the Super-U supermarket.

Menassi also told LCI TV that the man had entered the shop in Trebes screaming “Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I’ll kill you all”.

Carole, who was shopping at the supermarket, described how people had taken refuge in a cold room.

“A man shouted and fired several times. I saw a cold room door, I asked people to come and take shelter,” she told Franceinfo radio. “We were ten, and we stayed an hour. There were more gunshots and we went out the back door.”

Original Story:

An ISIS gunman stormed a supermarket in Trebes, Southern France and took at least eight hostages, including a policeman he shot.

There are at least two shooting victims, both are believed to be dead. Most hostages have been released but one officer might still be held captive according to a report by Fox News at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The shooting began when the terrorist ambushed police officers out for a jog earlier in the day.

Witnesses say the gunman is screaming “Allah Akbar.” President Macron is calling this a terror attack and is sending a force to Trebes.

#Trèbes #Aude #Carcassonne Un périmètre de #sécurité a été mis en place. Evitez le secteur et restez à l’écoute des consignes des autorités. pic.twitter.com/mjpK2ajz0y — Ministère de l’Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2018