Terror-Tied CAIR Tries to Get an Elected Official Fired for Telling the Truth

Recently CAIR demanded an elected official be fired for tweeting against sharia law, terrorists, and illegal invaders.

Terrorist Group👉CAIR demands Elected Official 👉@HectorVote be fired 4 speaking out against Sharia Law, Muslim Terrorists & illegal Invaders! pic.twitter.com/ClOcHNgBVa — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 18, 2017

The official Mr. Gastelum responded on Twitter.

Thanks for your calls, emails, prayers, tweets

I’m honored, blessed & humbled to count with your support

I won’t let #CAIR silence/bully me — Hector Gastelum (@HectorVote) April 19, 2017

CAIR has been shown through evidence to be here as an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that seeks the overthrow of the United States government and culture.

The evidence came out when CAIR was declared an unindicted co-conspirator of the Holy Land Foundation (HLF).

In 2009, a federal judge in Dallas, U.S. District Judge Jorge A. Solis, sentenced the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF) and five of its leaders following their convictions by a federal jury in November 2008 on charges of providing material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Before Barack Obama left office, CAIR launched a furious campaign to get the now-convicted men pardons. The imam for CAIR Arizona called the trial a political lynching.

CAIR first opened for business in 1994 with the assistance of a $5,000 donation from the Holy Land Foundation. Evidence introduced at trial shed new light on CAIR’s origins.

The Holy Land Foundation (formerly known as the Occupied Land Fund) was part of a network called the “Palestine Committee” in the United States. That committee answered to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood’s mandate that global chapters create “Palestine Committees” in their home countries.

Their task was “to support Hamas from abroad,” the Fifth Circuit noted in upholding the convictions and sentences.

CAIR was added to the Palestine Committee after its 1994 founding.

The trial introduced evidence placing CAIR executive director Nihad Awad at the 1993 Philadelphia meeting of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a Palestine Committee legacy. In 2006, the FBI decided to cut off communication with CAIR due to concerns about the evidence showing the organization’s Hamas roots.

“The purpose of creating the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) was as a fundraising arm for Hamas,” said U.S. District Judge Jorge Solis.

He sentenced former HLF Chief Executive Officer Shukri Abu Baker and co-founder Ghassan Elashi to 65 years in prison. Others received lesser sentences.

It also led to the discovery of a Brotherhood memorandum from 1991 that describes the group’s goal in America. It called for a “civilization-jihadist process” and a “grand jihad” that aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within … so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

HLF leader Baker said “war is deception,” and at other times, he and his the group discussed how to persuade Americans about their cause without revealing their support of a terrorist organization.

HLF “hoodwinked this country,” federal prosecutor Barry Jonas told Solis.

Mohamed Shorbagi, a Georgia imam, pled guilty to conspiring to provide material support to Hamas. As part of his plea, Shorbagi agreed to cooperate with the government and testified as a prosecution witness.

He told jurors that he knew money he raised for HLF would support Hamas.