Terrorism in Paris — Three Days Before the Presidential Election

On the Champs Elysée in Paris last night, terrorist(s) killed at least one officer and two other police officers were injured. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

The officers were shot by a pair of Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen.

French police said that the incident was probably a “terrorist act” and the world famous avenue was on lockdown by 9pm.

Heavily armed officers had flooded the area and a third individual – believed to be the killer – was shot dead, according to police sources. The terrorist was known to security yet he was allowed to stay in the country.

Several additional accessories are on the run according to some reports. Other reports say there was one attacker. The attack comes three days before the presidential election and possible Frexit if Marine LePen wins.

At what point, can the media and politicians be declared accessories to the crimes committed by radical Islamic terrorists?

The Fresno terrorist Kori Ali Mohammed, who screamed Allah Akbar while being arrested for murdering four white men, was also a black nationalist, therefore the crime was characterized as a hate crime instead of radical Islamic terrorism. This is malfeasance. It’s happening in Europe and it’s happening here.

RT PrisonPlanet – RT BreakingNLive: BREAKING; Gunman was known to security services.

Scene at #ChampsElysees Right… pic.twitter.com/neUiVjOMJq — Walt for Liberty (@psycotria) April 20, 2017

Still asleep? Maybe it’s time to wake up. This is Britain. pic.twitter.com/6lP8Dc26kV — Zak Zales (@ZakZales) February 9, 2017

#champselysees #paris

Ok guys, get your emergency virtue signalling procedures ready for when it’s announced. pic.twitter.com/J4egqKsXUr — Mongo 🐸🇬🇧 (@osc4x) April 20, 2017

Survey: “Refugees will increase the likelihood of terrorism.” Hungary: 76%

Germany: 61%

Italy: 60%

Sweden: 57%

UK: 52%

France: 46% pic.twitter.com/unxJLdsZdG — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) April 20, 2017