Terrorist Leads Cartel Opening Up Corridor Into Area of TX with No Barrier

Hector Raul Luna, known as “El Tory”, was convicted in the 2008 terror attack on the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey, Mexico. He was the mastermind of the grenade and automatic rifle fire attack.

Thanks to bribes paid by Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), he was released from prison.

El Tory is behind the increase in violence in Nuevo Leon and a vast majority of the violent deaths in the state, according to Nuevo Leon governor Jaime Rodriguez Calderon.

Luna has now taken over a dominant faction of Los Zetas, Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) to open up a lucrative crime corridor through an unsecured border into Texas, Breitbart reported. The cartel is headquartered in Nuevo-Laredo-Laredo metropolitan border area, Tamaulipas, right on the border across from Laredo, Texas.

Laredo, Texas is the only urban location along the entire U.S.-Mexico border that does not have any fencing or barrier of any kind.

Under El Tory’s new reign, Los Zetas has risen to a level of brutality never seen before. Gruesome executions, dismemberments, targeted attacks on police and military officials, and the general use of intimidation have become commonplace in parts of northern Mexico as El Tory, and Los Zetas try to expand their operations.

