Testimony on One More Dossier Lie – Trump’s Russian Women

President Donald Trump’s longtime bodyguard testified before Congress this week and reportedly said Trump was offered five Russian women of the night in 2013 but declined.

Keith Schiller said after a meeting regarding the Miss Universe Pageant, a Russian offered to “send five women” to Trump’s hotel suite in Moscow.

NBC News reported that two of the sources said the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, viewed the offer as a joke, and immediately responded, “We don’t do that type of stuff.”

The two sources said Schiller’s comments came in the context of him adamantly disputing the allegations made in the Trump dossier, written by a former British intelligence operative, which describes Trump having an encounter with prostitutes at the hotel during the pageant. Schiller he described his reaction to that story as being, “Oh my God, that’s bull—-,” two sources said.

The bodyguard stood outside Trump’s room for a while but eventually left. One source insinuated that something could have happened after he left though there is no evidence and it was quite late.

Schiller’s lawyer conveyed his anger at the latest series of leaks which he says misrepresented what he said. “It is outrageous that the very Committee that is conducting an investigation into leaks — purportedly in the public interest — is itself leaking information and defaming cooperative witnesses like Mr. Schiller,” his lawyer said, asking for an investigation.

The bodyguard testified nothing happened but because he didn’t stay the entire night, one source wanted to invent a fake story out of it. If any of this is even true. NBC News offers up fake news. Take the Koi story as one example. They created an entire fake story around Trump feeding fish badly in Japan this week.

As far as an investigation by Congress is concerned, it is a waste of time. Nothing happens. Even when people fail to show under subpoena, nothing happens.