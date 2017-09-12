Texas Attorney Who Says It’s Ok to Sexually Assault Ed Secretary Was Forced to Resign

Texas attorney Rob Ranco who tweeted it would be okay if Education Secretary Betsy Devos is sexually assaulted has been forced to resign.

The Carlson Law Firm released the following statement to KVUE after Ranco’s resignation:

For those of you who are wondering why this took so long, let me start by saying that this firm is a family and believe it’s up to me to show the same loyalty that I ask of my people. I wasn’t going to make a rash decision about a member of this family just to appease people on social media.

That said, I considered the health of everyone in our organization, promised my partners and my employees that we would act according to the values of our firm, and sat down to speak with Mr. Ranco.

In the end, we came to the same two conclusions:

With over 150 employees – 75% or whom are women – anyone in our company advocating or even expressing apathy towards sexual assault is affront to all victims and a line that simply cannot be uncrossed.

This has been an enormous distraction that has taken us away from the mission of our firm, which is to care for and help people.

Understanding and accepting this, Rob is taking full responsibility and choosing to resign.

As a man of faith, believer in forgiveness, and longtime friend, it is my sincere hope that Rob with learn from this experience and go on to have a very successful career.

Ranco deleted his tweet and his account and issued this statement before he resigned: “My tweet from Friday was a mistake. I take full responsibility from it. It was my mistake and nobody else’s and I apologize. I’ll be working continuously moving forward to make it for my mistake. I hope that Secretary DeVos and anyone else who was offended, impacted, shocked by my actions that they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

Ranco’s tweet came two days after DeVos said she would replace the oppressive and vague sexual assault rules laid down by Eric Holder. They omitted Due Process and violated free speech rights.