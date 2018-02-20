Texas Governor’s Dire Warning Is Coming True

The United States is on the brink of becoming a Socialist State. If you doubt this warning, please read on. Gerrymandering is one of the last practices that gives Republicans an edge in winning local, state and presidential elections. It faces imminent extinction. Barack Obama, George Soros, and Eric Holder have spent their time out of office focusing on eliminating gerrymandering on constitutional grounds.

Socialists like the Constitution when they can use it for their purposes.

BACKGROUND

If everyone in this country who could vote did vote, Republicans would never win another presidential election. The Republican electoral map is in near-hopeless decline. What we saw happening in California, is about to happen in the entire nation. With the influx of thousands of illegals per day, most of whom are future Democrat voters, we are assured of a one-party system in the near future. The prior administration and their backers hope to accelerate the practice – before people get wise no doubt.

President Trump only won the election by 80,000 votes in three states. To win, Republicans must come out in droves to vote and Democrats need to stay home. Gerrymandering helps the situation. It allows districts to be redrawn to give the party in power the maximum number of voters.

Both political parties have engaged in gerrymandering but the Republicans currently have the advantage. They have had victories in state legislatures that allow lawmakers to draw election maps favoring their party.

Barack Obama and Eric Holder are spearheading the effort to end the practice because it is a way to move forward on their ultimate goal of a one-party United States.

The immediate goal is to squeeze Republicans out of office in state legislatures and elsewhere throughout the country.

This is the focus of the George Soros $80 million anti-Trump networks.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action set up an $80 million anti-Trump Resistance network to defeat Republicans in 2018 and 2020. The ultimate goal is to destroy the Trump agenda and Republicans.

TEXAS GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S DIRE WARNING

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a dire warning to the GOP in June of last year that “Democrats in Washington, D.C. are plotting to pour hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local elections across the country” in an effort to buy back power.

Soros is attempting and succeeding at buying seats with the idea of redrawing district lines once the seats are won. He, along with Barack Obama and Eric Holder, are planning to end any redistricting advantages the Republicans currently have. Soros has also been buying district attorney races and sheriff’s races.

The idea, under the guise of fairness, is to redraw “congressional districts in the Lone Star State to push their progressive agenda and turn the Texas dream into a California nightmare.”

It’s not only Texas. It happened in Pennsylvania.

In fact, “The Democrats are looking to re-draw hundreds of congressional districts across the nation,” stated Abbott, adding that Soros is no stranger to election “meddling”.

THE PLAN IS WORKING

Not surprising is the fact that the bizarre districts in Democrat areas are NOT being contested. Take Luis Guttierrez’s Illinois district for example. It’s a crazy “C”, but that isn’t being redrawn in the interest of “fairness”, only Republican districts in swing states are under the gun.

They are currently after a GOP-favored district in Pennsylvania however. That’s one of many.

It is working. Soros wins most of the elections by pouring millions into small local and state races.

The main reason this should worry us is that the Democrat Party is now the Socialist Party. A one-party nation under this party’s rule must of necessity become more corrupt and more Socialist.

Notice how Eric Holder calls our form of government a “democracy”, not a “Republic”, in this clip. He also says in the cliop he is focusing on gerrymandering.