Texas Poll Worker Says They Let “Tons” of Non-Citizens Vote

A Texas poll worker told an undercover reporter they have allowed ‘tons’ of DACA recipients — non-citizens — to vote.

Project Veritas’ undercover journalist, posing as the girlfriend of a DACA voter, visited a polling station in Travis County, Texas to ask election officials if he could vote.

“If he has his ID that’s all he needs. If he’s registered,” the election worker told her.

“Right. It doesn’t matter that he’s not a citizen?” the journalist replied. She added that she heard he couldn’t.

“No, Don’t pay any attention to that. Bring him up here,” the official said.

Another woman, a possible election official, said that there was not an issue with DACA recipients voting, saying, “we got a lot of ’em.”​

“You’ve got a lot of them?” the journalist asked.

“Mmhmm,” the woman replied. “From early voter. We’ve got tons of them. Tons of DACA voters. Okay.”

WATCH: Election official in Texas says “we got a lot of ’em [DACA-recipients,] … from early voter? We got tons of them.” pic.twitter.com/SAnk7I5Rl5 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2018

IT WILL BE INVESTIGATED

Governor Greg Abbott has responded and said “I can’t verify if this is accurate. I CAN verify that it will be investigated and if it IS accurate, illegal votes will be tossed out and wrongdoers will be prosecuted.”

James O’Keefe said in response, “I can testify to this video’s authenticity. This was recorded on Election Day in Texas. Project Veritas is able and willing to assist in providing any materials to the Attorney General’s office!”

NEW JERSEY HAS ITS PROBLEMS

In New Jersey, the poll worker illegally prompted voters to vote for Democrat Menenedez. The poll worker said “We want democracy. This is what democracy looks like.”

BREAKING @PVeritas_Action: Electioneering in NJ: “Absolutely!” Vote for Democrats; Menendez is “Better” Says Elections Official pic.twitter.com/9mUfsflUZh — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 7, 2018

