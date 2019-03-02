‘The Boss’ Cortez Attacks Dem ‘Splinter Group’, Calls ICE “Dangerous”

“The boss” is no longer Bruce Springsteen, it’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as she explained in a discussion on climate change. We didn’t do what the extremists wanted so she’s the boss, okay?

Nancy Pelosi does see her as a boss. She has given her a great deal of power to keep independent thinking Democrats in line.

‘The boss’ scolded 26 Democrats again on Saturday, after attacking them on Friday.

AOC HAS BEEN PUT IN CHARGE OF BRINGING ALL DEMS UNDER THE PROGRESSIVE ROOF

Cortez, the communist bully, is clearly in charge of getting all Democrats to vote with the Progressives/Socialists. She has begun attacking them and attacking them again.

Earlier this week, a vote on gun control wreaked havoc in the Democratic party. More than two dozen allegedly moderate Democrats signed on to a Republican-backed motion to recommit (MTR) that added language to a gun background check bill. The MTR says authorities will notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if a person in the country illegally tries to buy a gun.

The bill stinks but even that one concession has The Boss beside herself.

Ocasio-Cortez went after the “splinter group of Dems” on Twitter. After reportedly saying she would help progressive candidates unseat moderates in the 2020 elections on Friday, she lashed out again in a Saturday tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Mind you, the same small splinter group of Dems that tried to deny Pelosi the speakership, fund the wall during the shutdown when the public didn’t want it, & are now voting in surprise ICE amendments to gun safety legislation are being called the ‘moderate wing’ of the party.”

“We can have ideological differences and that’s fine. But these tactics allow a small group to force the other 200+ members into actions that the majority disagree with. I don’t think that’s right, and said as much in a closed-door meeting.”

How nice of her to say it’s “fine” if they have some ideological differences, but they better not vote that way.

SHE SAYS ICE IS A “DANGEROUS AGENCY”

She is back to describing ICE as a “dangerous agency” and making it go mainstream in the Democratic Party. It is one of the issues she insists all Democrats agree to support — abolish ICE.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a blistering twitter tirade attacking ICE.

The freshman idiot Socialist who calls herself a Democratic Socialist, who has previously vowed to defund Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and see it abolished, insists illegal aliens buy guns without ICE involvement.

AOC tweeted: “I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power.”

She is a loon and that is not accurate.

“What I DID say was that I had to go back to my district & share the MTR vote to explain why a pro-ICE amendment was slipped into a gun safety law,” she wrote. “Maybe they’re mad bc I don’t believe pro-ICE expansion votes should be cast in the dark, and people deserve to know what happened.”

“If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad.

“ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody. Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right.”

Absolutely none of that is true.

The open borders It girl from Yorktown wants illegal aliens to be able to get guns and not be pestered by law enforcement. That is the bottom line.

Again, didn’t threaten a primary. I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power. https://t.co/1e3cWXzOT6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

AOC IS INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS

She thinks Latinos are all natives who are entitled to come into the United States at will. She thinks everyone in Latin America is native and entitled to come into the USA at will.

Her party, the Democratic Socialist Party, embraced by Democrats, want to abolish ICE. And she is no fan of Capitalism.