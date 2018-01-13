The Dangerous Case of Bandy Lee: Examining the Mental Health of the Mental Health Examiners

by Linda Goudsmit

The Democrats are desperate. They have been trying to derail, discredit, and destroy President Donald Trump since he announced his candidacy for president. One year after his stunning victory over Obama’s deeply flawed legacy candidate Hillary Clinton, the Desperate Democrats have renewed their efforts to destroy President Trump and derail his extraordinary presidential accomplishments.

False allegations of misogyny and inappropriate sexual behavior failed. False accusations of election improprieties failed. The false Russian collusion and falsified Russian dossier case is collapsing and has boomeranged to expose the Democrats’ own crimes. The Leftist Democrat party is increasingly desperate to remove President Trump from office.

They are feverishly trying to destroy President Trump because his booming economy is demolishing their hopes for 2018 midterm victories and the required House Democrat majority to impeach. Without a Democrat House majority the only option left is imposition of the 25th Amendment – removal for mental impairment. So, the Left is shamelessly shopping for a justifying diagnosis.

Enter Dr. Bandy Lee, the Yale trained psychiatrist “warning” America that the President is going to unravel. REALLY??????

Professional? Lee’s opinion has been politicized beyond professional recognition. Her singular purpose is to provide the necessary diagnosis for imposition of the 25th Amendment.

“We have an obligation to speak about Donald Trump’s mental health issues because many lives and our survival as a species may be at stake.” Lee is quoted as saying, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.” In her partisan professional opinion,

Lee’s chief piece of “evidence” is TWEETING??? It is specifically by tweeting that President Trump bypasses the colluding media and speaks directly and plainly to the American people. It is laughable that tweeting is considered symptomatic. The only threat that tweeting poses is to the mainstream media echo chamber that has been exposed as a propaganda tool of the Left. If this were not so serious it would make a great comedy routine.

Bandy Lee is a chilling example of what happens when a Leftist psychiatrist defies industry norms and allows her fractally wrong political ideology to inform her “professional” opinions. It is madness to accept a political diagnosis as a medical diagnosis. Bandy Lee’s belligerent political dogma is not medicine, it is a staggering abuse of her position as a licensed psychiatrist for political purposes. Lee has totally discredited herself and Yale University.

end justifies the means rationalization used in Communist Russia to send political dissidents to the Gulag on mental health grounds to be “rehabilitated.” A previous article, “ The Fractal Wrongness of Leftist Ideology ” exposes the dangerous tyranny of Leftist ideology that considers anyone who disagrees with their narrative as mentally unfit. It is the samerationalization used in Communist Russia to send political dissidents to the Gulag on mental health grounds to be “rehabilitated.”

Mental health “professionals” like Bandy Lee who have never examined the President are publicly “diagnosing” him in direct contravention of the American Psychiatric Association’s “Principle’s of Medical Ethics” section 7 – the Goldwater Rule On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement. The history of the Goldwater Rule is extremely important. In 1964 Fact Magazine published an article on presidential candidate Barry Goldwater titled, “The Unconscious of a Conservative: A Special Issue on the Mind of Barry Goldwater.” The magazine polled psychiatrists and asked if Barry Goldwater was mentally fit to serve. It was a thinly disguised political strategy to discredit Barry Goldwater on mental health grounds. Senator Goldwater sued the magazine and won. The court ruled in favor of Goldwater finding that the defendants knew they were publishing defamatory statements motivated by actual malice. History is repeating itself in a parallel partisan political attempt to similarly discredit President Trump on mental health grounds. Malicious defamatory statements are being released by unethical partisan psychiatrists like Bandy Lee on behalf of the Orwellian National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts (NCCMHE) saying: “We believe that he [Trump] is now further unraveling in ways that contribute to his belligerent nuclear threats… We urge that those around him, and our elected representatives in general, take urgent steps to restrain his behavior and head off the potential nuclear catastrophe that endangers not only Korea and the United States but all of humankind.” So, who are the experts of the National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts ? The NCCMHE is a political organization of Leftists in the mental health community determined to remove President Trump from office by challenging his mental fitness. Sound familiar? It is the same unethical partisan politics disguised as a medical diagnosis that is expressly forbidden by the Goldwater Rule. Mental fitness assessed by political enemies is not credible – it is disingenuous and extremely dangerous. It was the basis of the Russian Gulag method for re-education of wrong-thinking dissidents having “socially dangerous, disruptive, suspicious, and whose deeds and thoughts were not contributing to the dictatorship of the proletariat.” The tyrannical ends justify the means mentality of Bandy Lee and her organization are deceitfully using their professional status to unethically “diagnose” President Trump in a political effort to unseat him. It is unapologetically stated in the organization’s Mission Statement! OUR MISSION THIS IS NOT NORMAL. In a historically unprecedented fashion, we have come together as mental health experts to warn that Mr. Trump, in the office of the president, is a danger to national and international security. Usually, we mental health professionals have an ethical rule against diagnosing public figures unless we have personally examined them and gained their consent. However, as health professionals, we are charged with protecting the health and well-being of our patients and the public, and there are superseding rules. When a person is a danger to others, we have a duty to report, a duty to warn, and a duty to protect potential victims, including the public. In an emergency, we do not have the choice not to treat someone as a patient. A diagnosis is irrelevant when someone is dangerous. We need first to contain the person, to remove any access to weapons, and to perform an urgent evaluation. Mr. Trump has already shown numerous signs that he is dangerous. From our perspective, his personal characteristics, combined with the power of the office and his access to the nuclear arsenal, put the ultimate safety and survival of humanity at risk. One of our mandates as mental health professionals is to improve public health through education: we have an obligation to bear witness when something is not normal. Our mission through the National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts is to inform and educate all sectors, from the public to the governmental. Pressure makes unstable people worse. Collectively, we warn that the worst is coming. Anyone as mentally unstable as this man simply should not be entrusted with the life-and-death powers of the presidency, and the public deserves protection. Every sphere of American life, including the mental health field, was politicized under Obama’s Leftist ”hope and change” movement whose hope was to change America from a Constitutional Republic with a capitalist infrastructure into a socialist state. The Left has decided that any political opponent challenging their ideological worldview is unhinged and unfit for office. The Gulag of the Left should alarm any patriotic American who understands the dangers of politicizing oppositional speech to mean unhinged speech. The Leftist attempt to install itself as the Orwellian Ministry of Truth must be vehemently opposed – including the outrageous political diagnoses of the unethical Bandy Lee and her posse at the National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts.