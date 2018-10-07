The Democrat (Socialist) Party Represents a Clear and Present Danger to America

(The Olive) Anyone who follows the news, even follows it half-heartedly, can see the Democratic Party for what they are. They are out to preserve their power base with a willingness to destroy anyone who stands in their way – except of course those who are a part of it.

The Democrats are not the party of and for the common man and woman, the Dems ceased being for We the People long ago.

Some would argue that the Democrats stand for many good things.

Let’s look at the real list of what the Democrats stand for:

Character assassination, death threats, false charges, illegal use of U.S. government agencies, violence, media bias, and social media censoring of President Trump and his supporters

Abortion on demand

Sanctuary cities and states

Raising taxes again

Increasing regulations

Growing the federal (and state) government

Free healthcare

Gun confiscation

Political correctness

The fake Climate Change

The persecution of Christians

Interpretation of the Constitution as a “living document”

Completely open borders

The closing of America’s prisons

Allowing all illegals to remain – including those who commit crimes

Eradication of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Selective erasure of American history

Teaching children (as young as 5-years-old) about homosexuality

Drag Queens reading stories to very young children in libraries

Schools used to indoctrinate Democratic values rather then teach legitimate courses

Teaching children to hate America, that America is bad

The complete removal of all teachings concerning Jesus, while encouraging the teaching of violent and destructive Islam

Support for socialism/communism

Support for the gradual erosion of American sovereignty in order to bring about a One World government

Support for the One World supporting United Nations

Anti-police

Anti-1 st Amendment

Amendment Anti-free and open Internet (free speech, ideas etc.)

Weaponization of social media against all who oppose liberal/progressive/socialist values

Support for social media censoring and media bias against Christians and conservatives and/or anyone who opposes the Democratic Party narrative

Support for the rule-of-law insofar as it supports only the Democratic/Socialist/Progressives

Physical attacks, character assassination, threats of violence, death threats, smear campaigns, outright lying, paid false witnesses, paid mob protestors – all used to attack and destroy anyone who opposes them

Election tampering

Giving illegals voting rights, healthcare, drivers licenses, food stamps, welfare, and amnesty – courtesy of American taxpayers

The destruction of the American military

Collusion with mainstream media to lie to the American people

News blackouts on things the Democrats do not want America to know about

Deep government corruption to accomplish Democratic goals

Accruing wealth and power at the expense of American taxpayers

I think you get the idea, Democrats only stand for one thing, and one thing only: self-interest. The Democrats and their faithful allies, the mainstream media, and most of Hollywood – are all together in this.

But I’m only one person, what can I do?

The “I’m only one person,” mantra has been carefully instilled in Americans for years, and it is a completely false notion.

CNN false and fake news – if people would simply stop watching this garbage, CNN would cease to exist. No ad revenue, no more CNN. This applies to ALL the corrupt mainstream media.

Corrupt censoring of social media by YouTube, Twitter, Facebook etc. — stop using them, or limit use. Use other alternative social media like Gab, REAL video, Social Cross, or MeWe among others.

Much more importantly, VOTE. The only reason corrupt, and vile politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, and Maxine Waters among many others continue to be in office – is people keep voting them in!