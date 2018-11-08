The Latest on the Caravan Mob CNN Says Is Imaginary & Harmless

Officials with the State Department and Department of Homeland Security told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that “some” members of the Central American caravan have histories of violent crime and have been identified as potentially posing a threat to national security.

MOB INCLUDES CRIMINALS AND FOREIGNERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

Some members of the first caravan of 6,000-plus person hail from “countries other than those located in Central America, including some from Western and Central Asia and North Africa,” according to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who released a statement following the briefing.

The caravans in total appear to include about 12,000 and it’s growing.

HALF WANT TO STAY IN MEXICO, ORGANIZERS SAY ‘NO’, THEY MUST GO TO THE USA

The first caravan mob which left the murder capital of the world, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on October 12, arrived in Mexico City. They have been resting. About half want to stay in Mexico but their organizers want them all to move forward.

LaTribuna reports that Mexican officials believe it should be a “high priority” to investigate the people who organized it. Many innocent people have suffered after being deceived by the leaders. The mob includes coyotes and leftist groups. They organize, incite, and promote with political or criminal ends, violating migratory laws of multiple countries.

They must be held to account, officials say.

INNOCENTS WERE LIED TO BY LEADERS WITH POLITICAL AND CRIMINAL MOTIVES

According to La Tribuna, “The organizers (of the caravan) promised our compatriots that they would receive money, food and transportation throughout the route and went even further, inducing them to ride the caravan with the lie that everyone would receive humanitarian visas or shelter in camps to enter the United States “, lamented one official in Mexico.

On Saturday, October 13, hundreds of Hondurans were organized to mobilize to the United States, with false promises and deceptions. Many Hondurans went out with their children in their arms. In this mobilization were children with disabilities, elderly and pregnant women, the report continued.

All were deceived by unscrupulous political directors. They themselves admitted in national and international media to have organized this mobilization but then, seeing the humanitarian crisis provoked and fearful of facing justice, they tried to deny it, said La Tribuna.

SARA CARTER SAW MS-13 AND OTHER CRIMINALS

The caravan mob is 80 percent tough, young men along with innocents they use as shields. The drug cartels are watching this.