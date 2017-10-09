The Left’s Cure for Evil, Legislate It Away!

As if on cue, within hours of the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas, the Left, Democrats, are, once again, squealing for more gun laws. Of course, in nearly every instance of these horrible events, there simply are no additional gun laws which would have prevented these shootings. And we can also count on the usual lies and distortions claiming gun deaths are up – nothing could be farther than the truth.

“Gun violence, deaths keep going up”

True, but only if you’re considering violence and murder in so called, “Gun Free Zones.” You’ll recall the theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado. There were 7 movie theaters within a 20 minute drive from the apartment of James Holmes, all showing the movie, The Dark Knight Returns.” The one he chose, not closest to his home but the ONLY one which advertised itself as a “Gun Free Zone.” (1)

Every high profile, mass shooting in this country has occurred at “soft targets” or gun free zones. Some almost irrationally gun free such as the Ft. Hood shootings, a large military base with not a single military member was armed.

What you will not hear from the disingenuous, from the propagandizing Left is this: Despite gun purchases over the years since the FBI has collected these statistics, gun ownership has risen 94% yet, gun related homicides have fallen a whopping 49%. The three areas with the most oppressive gun laws, LA County, Chicago and NY, have the three highest numbers of gun related homicides and of shootings in the country. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU?

One must wonder, if Chicago and LA County were removed from the equation, how much lower the gun violence stats would drop … and if more law abiding citizens were able to own firearms, how many fewer people would become victims? (2)

Australia Weighs In: We’ll Show You The Way….

It is a common fantasy that gun bans make society safer. In 2002 — five years after enacting its gun ban — the Australian Bureau of Criminology acknowledged there is no correlation between gun control and the use of firearms in violent crime. In fact, the percent of murders committed with a firearm was the highest it had ever been in 2006 (16.3 percent),” says the D.C. Examiner.

In 1996, Australia outlawed private gun ownership, confiscating some 650,000. Not unlike Democrats jumping the shark after a tragedy, they too like to put forth their pompous claim that gun homicides/suicides have since declined by 36%. More interestingly, during the same time period as gun manufacturing has more than doubled in America, OUR gun-homicide rates have dropped 37%. What Australia doesn’t care to admit, all other violent crimes have precipitously increased since the gun ban laws went into effect. (3)

“Even Australia’s Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research acknowledges that the gun ban had no significant impact on the amount of gun-involved crime:” Or HAS it impacted Australian citizens?

In 2006, assault rose 49.2 percent and robbery 6.2 percent.

Sexual assault — Australia’s equivalent term for rape — increased 29.9 percent .

. Australian women are now raped over three times as often as American women

as often as American women Overall, Australia’s violent crime rate rose 42.2 percent .

. At the same time, as U.S. gun sales skyrocketed, violent crime decreased 31.8 percent: rape DROPPED 19.2 percent; robbery DEcreased 33.2 percent; aggravated assault DROPPED 32.2 percent.

Robberies in Australia increased 6.2 percent/

Keep Talking, We’ll Keep Buying

As lifelong professional politicians, such as Chuck Schumer, step up to microphones giving their Emmy worthy performances, gun manufacturers should be preparing their thank you notes. Sturm Ruger, Smith and Wesson, Winchester stocks began rising in anticipation of gun sale increases. Every time the Left threatens to repeal the 2nd Amendment, consumer demands for firearms goes up.

While gun sales may increase somewhat as the Left indulges in its perennial tantrums, it is not likely to see the same skyrocketing effect as when Obama took office.

FBI reported a deluge requests for background checks, to the tune of 44,748 PER DAY during the Obama first full month in office. “There have been 65,376,373 background checks completed for Americans purchasing firearms since February of 2009, the first full month of Barack Obama’s presidency. For 2010, background checks totaled 14,320,489. In 2011, checks were 16,336,732, and in 2012, 19,463,832. Background checks for the month of January 2013 were 2,483,230.” (4)

Republicans are claiming to be open to considering the banning of the bump stock mechanism used by the Vegas shooter, a device approved for use under the Obama administration. But like all pieces of legislation, the devil will be in the details because, as sure as the sun rises in the East, Democrats will try to include even more sneaky tactics in their perpetual march to repeal the 2nd Amendment. And of course, they will not hesitate to piggyback other, onerous pieces of legislation into the mix

Regardless how they might try, Democrats, nor anybody else, can legislate away evil. What most of these ill-informed gun alarmists don’t know is that making bump stocks illegal will not move the needle, not a centimeter. Experienced gun owners will tell you, the very same alteration can be effected by the simple use of a belt buckle

Nor will Democrats, the wholly corrupted MSM or the form of mental illness known as the Radical Left, regardless of their lies and distortions, alter honest statistics by the numbers: Gun ownership STOPS criminals and lunatics and soft targets/gun free zones the most dangerous of places. You can NOT legislate away evil.