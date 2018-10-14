The List After the Massive Purge & Counting

|Name
|Facebook URL
|Number of Followers
|Top Stories USA
|https://www.facebook.com/TopStoriesUSA/
|215,710
|Daily Vine
|https://www.facebook.com/DailyVineNow/
|2,600,000
|Best World Vines
|https://www.facebook.com/bestdailyvine
|2,100
|Right Wing News
|https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRightWingNews/
|3,600,000
|Liberty Belle
|https://www.facebook.com/LibertyBelleJournalist/
|202,921
|Military Grade Coffee
|https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryGradeCoffee/
|203,496
|Silence is Consent
|https://www.facebook.com/retainyourfreedom/
|1,080,000
|Silence is Consent Newsfeed
|https://www.facebook.com/SilenceisConsent2/
|10,374
|True Stories USA
|https://www.facebook.com/TrueStoriesUSA/
|12,428
|The Trump White House
|https://www.facebook.com/DonaldJTrumpWhiteHouse/
|50,815
|Molon Labe Industries
|https://www.facebook.com/molonlabeind
|487,160
|Trump Republic
|https://www.facebook.com/TheTrumpRepublic/
|1,000,000
|Team President Donald J Trump
|https://www.facebook.com/PresldentDonaldTrump/
|552,000
|America Rising
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericaRisingNOW
|373,011
|Amanda Shea
|https://www.facebook.com/AmandaSheaJournalist/
|333,000
|Pew Republic
|https://www.facebook.com/pewrepublic
|8,403
|Rainforth’s Roughnecks
|https://www.facebook.com/JeffRainforthnews/
|48,000
|
|
|
|America’s Freedom Fighters
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFreedomFighters
|830,000
|The Voice of Trump’s Deplorable
|https://www.facebook.com/deplorablesvoice/
|22,000
|USA In Distress
|https://www.facebook.com/NoMoreClinton20162/
|260,346
|Trump’s Deplorables
|https://www.facebook.com/trumpsdeplorableandproud/
|194,000
|AFF Media
|https://www.facebook.com/AFFMediaInc/
|15,470
|Infidels Against Islam ll
|https://www.facebook.com/InfidelsAgainstIslamll/
|5,871
|Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 2
|https://www.facebook.com/EXTREMELYPISSEDOFFRIGHTWINGERS2/
|592,000
|Southern Rebel
|https://www.facebook.com/southernbornrebelproud/
|370,000
|The voice of the people
|https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday
|818,120
|The Voice of America
|https://www.facebook.com/thevoiceforus/
|165,083
|Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 3
|https://www.facebook.com/ExtremelyPissedOffRightWingers3/
|211,991
|The voice of the people
|https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday/
|700,645
|President Donald J Trump Fans
|https://www.facebook.com/presidenttrumpfans2020/
|unknown
|Eleventh-Hour Patriots
|https://www.facebook.com/EleventhHourPatriots
|121,000
|Dean James III%
|https://www.facebook.com/DeanJamesAff/
|622,000
|Deporable Patriots
|https://www.facebook.com/WeAreTheDeplorableNation/
|48,940
|The Angry Conservative-Truth liberals Hate
|https://www.facebook.com/TheAngryConservativeTruthLiberalsHate/
|75,489
|Nation In Distress
|https://www.facebook.com/NationInDistress/
|3,212,905
|unknown
|https://www.facebook.com/Four-Four-Two-Vietnam-176749129509813/
|unknown
|Conservative Prepping
|https://www.facebook.com/conservativeprepping/
|77,126
|The Infidel Brotherhood
|https://www.facebook.com/theinfidelbrotherhood/
|6,200
|
|
|
|Universal Free Press
|https://www.facebook.com/UFPnews/
|189,000
|Soldiers Of War
|https://www.facebook.com/Soldiers-Of-War-270401229804729/
|15,606
|The Revolution
|https://www.facebook.com/BrushFires/
|1,670,113
|Dc Gazette
|https://www.facebook.com/DcGazette/
|422,243
|RedNeckish
|https://www.facebook.com/redneckish/
|78,271
|Pissed Off Patriots
|https://www.facebook.com/POD.patriots/
|187,000
|Patriot Newswire
|https://www.facebook.com/PatriotNewsList
|222,000
|American Freedom
|https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomgear/
|68,000
|X Tribune
|https://www.facebook.com/XTribune
|98,172
|Unofficial: President Trump
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPresidentsOfficial/
|208,893
|BIG STICK
|https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSticker/
|24,000
|Operation Jade Helm And Beyond
|https://www.facebook.com/jadehlm
|59,000
|Soak It In
|https://www.facebook.com/soaksesh/
|48,000
|Blackwater Tribune
|https://www.facebook.com/BlackWaterTribune/
|16,000
|Uncle Rufus
|https://www.facebook.com/oldunclerufus/
|unknown
|The Deplorable Party
|https://www.facebook.com/DeplorableOnes/
|46,682
|Say NO to RINOS
|https://www.facebook.com/saynotorinos/
|48,000
|Army Memes
|https://www.facebook.com/ArmyMemes.1/
|26,501
|
|
|
|The United States Of WTF
|https://www.facebook.com/UnitedStatesOfWTF/
|80,965
|ClashDaily.com with Doug Giles
|https://www.facebook.com/ClashDaily/
|1,245,924
|Clash Daily
|https://www.facebook.com/ClashDailyNews/
|109,924
|Girls Just Wanna Have Guns
|https://www.facebook.com/girlsjustwannahaveguns/
|276,000
|Outdoor Beasts
|https://www.facebook.com/outdoorbeasts
|169,000
|Unashamed Americans
|https://www.facebook.com/unashamedamericans/
|32,000
|We Are America
|https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAmerica1776/
|404,000
|Red Hot Cha Cha
|https://www.facebook.com/redhotchacha/
|18,908
|Eagle Rising
|https://www.facebook.com/theEagleisRising/
|685,000
|Overpasses For America
|https://www.facebook.com/OverpassesForAmerica2/
|466,496
|Overpasses For America: The Fight
|https://www.facebook.com/overpasses2/
|13,810
|Revive America
|https://www.facebook.com/reviveamerica/
|262,000
|President Donald J. Trump MAGA Team
|https://www.facebook.com/MAGATrumpFans
|238,000
|iPatriot
|https://www.facebook.com/ipatriot
|204,212
|Restore Our Godly Heritage PAC
|https://www.facebook.com/RestoreOurGodlyHeritage/
|85,788
|Obama Is Officially The Worst President In American History!
|https://www.facebook.com/ObamaWorstInHistory/
|259,748
|Powdered Wig Society
|https://www.facebook.com/powderedwig/
|297,919
|PS Republic
|https://www.facebook.com/psrepublic/
|142,739
|Allen West Republic
|https://www.facebook.com/AllenWestRepublic/
|953,000
|Joe the Plumber
|https://www.facebook.com/TheRealJoethePlumber/
|905,393
|
|
|
|Guardians Of Freedom
|https://www.facebook.com/GuardiansoffreedomIII/
|53,000
|
|
|
|Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children
|https://www.facebook.com/UncleSamsChildren/
|2,198,430
|
|
|
|
|https://www.facebook.com/WalkAwayMovement/
|
|The Deplorables
|https://www.facebook.com/basketofdeplorables4trump/
|273,700
|Americans Against Nancy Pelosi
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstNancyPelosi/
|15,955
|The Unhinged Left
|https://www.facebook.com/TheUnhingedLeft/
|8,513
|Donald Trump, The Political Movement
|https://www.facebook.com/TrumpPoliticalMovement/
|409,420
|Coalition For Trump Superstore
|https://www.facebook.com/CoalitionForTrumpStore/
|218,326
|BorderWars
|https://www.facebook.com/BorderWars-325478861534001/
|unknown
|Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Warrior Princess
|https://www.facebook.com/Sarah-Huckabee-Sanders-Warrior-Princess-1572724286155375/
|2,646
|Americans Against Maxine Waters
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstMaxineWaters/
|25,000
|Trump News Report
|https://www.facebook.com/TrumpNewsReport/
|unknown
|Americans Against Chuck Schumer
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstChuckSchumer/
|5,464
|Americans Against Cory Booker
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstCoryBooker/
|2,100
|Defiant America
|https://www.facebook.com/DefiantAmerica/
|unknown
|Americans Against Oprah Winfrey
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstOprah/
|unknown
|Chelsea Clinton is Donkey from Shrek
|https://www.facebook.com/Chelsea-Clinton-is-Donkey-from-Shrek-1901543813394181/
|6,800
|USA Supreme
|https://www.facebook.com/usasupreme/
|unknown
|Hillary Clinton Sucks
|https://www.facebook.com/Hillary-Clinton-Sucks-243558409135842/
|298,729
|Smashing Leftist Liberals
|https://www.facebook.com/SmashingLeftistLiberals/
|39,000
|Melania Trump, America’s First Lady
|https://www.facebook.com/MelaniaTrump1stLady/
|unknown
|Trey Gowdy, Liberals’ Worst Nightmare
|https://www.facebook.com/TreyGowdyLWN/
|99,222
|
|
|
|unknown
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericaGreatForever
|unknown
|
|
|
|Repeal It Now
|https://www.facebook.com/Repeal-It-Now-150827868292567/
|179,260
|unknown
|https://www.facebook.com/repeal.itnow
|unknown
|
|
|
|unknown
|https://www.facebook.com/instigatornews
|unknown
|unknown
|https://www.facebook.com/SCOPENY/
|unknown
|
|
|
|American Journal
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericanJournalReview/
|1,047,648
|The Red Rock Tribune
|https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Rock-Tribune-202403053689262/
|400,754
|This Page Is Being Censored Because We Support Trump
|https://www.facebook.com/This-Page-Is-Being-Censored-Because-We-Support-Trump-533950780337300/posts
|unknown
|The American Patriot
|https://www.facebook.com/JustAnAmericanPatriot/
|983,000
|Liberty One
|https://www.facebook.com/LibertyOneBroadcasting
|217,183
|Taxation Is Theft
|https://www.facebook.com/TaxingisTHEFT/
|210,000
|Hillary Clinton For Prison
|https://www.facebook.com/PutHillaryInPrisonNow/
|2,383
|The 2nd Amendment
|https://www.facebook.com/The-2nd-Amendment-452832981470891/
|160,000
|Vets Before Illegals
|https://www.facebook.com/vetsbeforeillegalsnow
|
|Sweet Land of Liberty
|https://www.facebook.com/Sweet-Land-of-Liberty-953739611461558/
|237,000
|Manly Men
|https://www.facebook.com/Manly-Men-387137025084186/
|156,101
|Lady and The Patriot
|https://www.facebook.com/LadyAndThePatriot
|10,000
|Patriot Crier
|https://www.facebook.com/PatriotCrier
|168,100
|The New Republic of Texas
|https://www.facebook.com/ilovetexassssss/
|837,000
|Whiskey.Tango.Foxtrot
|https://www.facebook.com/WhiskeyTangoFoxtrotRoger
|115,000
|Jermain Botsio Page
|https://www.facebook.com/JBL1Talkradio/
|16,223
|TRUMP TRAIN
|https://www.facebook.com/TRUMPTRAIN16/
|584,000
|Guerilla Media Network News
|https://www.facebook.com/petesantillinews/
|224,000
|Joe Biggs
|https://www.facebook.com/SSGJoeBiggs/
|28,000
|The Evening Compass
|https://www.facebook.com/EveningCompass/
|215,000
|The Contrarians
|https://www.facebook.com/The-Contrarians-162104464498554/
|155,000
|We The People
|https://www.facebook.com/We-The-People-561173310932228/
|171,408
|The Western Sentinel
|https://www.facebook.com/The-Western-Sentinel-179283866037383/
|159,456
|Rogue Right TV
|https://www.facebook.com/RogueRightTV/
|1,928
|Freedom and the American Way
|https://www.facebook.com/GGFTAW
|1,171,668
|The Newly Press Public Group
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/1840027626289535/
|
|
|
|
|Red Flag News
|https://www.facebook.com/Redflagnews
|1,100
|
|
|
|NoisyRoom.net
|https://www.facebook.com/noisyroom.net
|1,200
|
|
|
|Rachel Blevins
|https://www.facebook.com/rachelblevinsofficial/
|69,000
|
|
|
|The Free Thought Project.com
|https://www.facebook.com/TFTPBACKUPPAGE/
|23,000
|The Free Thought Project
|https://www.facebook.com/thefreethoughtprojectcom/
|3,100,000
|Matt Agorist
|https://www.facebook.com/TheREALMattAgorist/
|5,485
|Cop Logic
|https://www.facebook.com/coplogic/
|129,000
|
|
|
|Police The Police
|https://www.facebook.com/policethepoliceACP/
|1,980,211
|Police The Police NY
|https://www.facebook.com/PoliceThePoliceNY/
|6,846
|Anonymous News
|https://www.facebook.com/Anonymous-News-1035317569898913/
|264,000
|Conspiracy Facts
|https://www.facebook.com/ConspiracyFacts/
|unknown
|No Victim, No Crime
|https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime
|8,975
|End the Drug War
|https://www.facebook.com/endthedrugwarprotest/
|unknown
|
|
|
|The Anti-Media
|https://www.facebook.com/TheAntiMedia/
|2,100,000
|Gun Laws Don’t Work
|https://www.facebook.com/GunLawsDontWork/
|8,641
|
|
|
|Cop Block
|https://www.facebook.com/CopBlock/
|1,721,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The Liberty Principle: No Consent from the Governed
|https://www.facebook.com/noconsent2gov/
|11,752
|
|
|
|Policing the Police
|https://www.facebook.com/PolicingThePolice/
|54,000
|
|
|
|Legalizing Cannabis
|https://www.facebook.com/legalizing/
|31,064
|
|
|
|Get involved, you live here
|https://www.facebook.com/GetInvolvedYouLiveHere/
|356,434
|
|
|
|Fuck the Government
|https://www.facebook.com/FtheGov/
|168,945
|
|
|
|Filming Cops
|https://www.facebook.com/FilmingCops/
|1,500,000
|
|
|
|New School Raphael 1
|https://www.facebook.com/New-School-Raphael-1-188230611276940/
|13,000
|
|
|
|Voluntaryist Veterans
|https://www.facebook.com/VoluntartistVeterans/
|614
|
|
|
|End the War on Drugs
|https://www.facebook.com/endthewarondrugs/
|44,477
|
|
|
|Unlimited Liberty
|https://www.facebook.com/UnltdLiberty/
|7,387
|
|
|
|Fucked up Shit You Should Know About
|https://www.facebook.com/FUSYSKA/
|4,400
|
|
|
|You Won’t See This On TV
|https://www.facebook.com/youwontseethisontv/
|172,000
|
|
|
|V is For Voluntary
|https://www.facebook.com/VIsForVoluntary/
|151,000
|
|
|
|Bay Area Police the Police
|https://www.facebook.com/Bay-Area-Police-the-Police-291121994417146/
|8,600
|
|
|
|Modern slavery Hilarious Vines
|https://www.facebook.com/taxslaves/
|130,000
|Being Libertarian
|https://www.facebook.com/beinglibertarian/
|149,064
|Libertarian for President 2020
|https://www.facebook.com/Libertarians2020/
|163,653
|
|
|
|No Victim, No Crime
|https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime/
|8,975
|
|
|
|Skeptic Society
|https://www.facebook.com/SkepticSociety/
|25,250
|
|
|
|FB MASS Report
|https://www.facebook.com/FB-MASS-Report-2250095275033037/
|
|
|
|
|Punk Rock Libertarians
|https://www.facebook.com/punkrocklibertarians/
|190,000
|
|
|
|The Daily Liberator
|https://www.facebook.com/TheDailyLiberatorOfficial/
|88,000
|
|
|
|Choice and Truth
|https://www.facebook.com/CHOICEandTRUTH/
|2,901,962
|
|
|
|TheAnonNews
|https://www.facebook.com/TheAnonNews/
|105,135
|
|
|
|DIY Revival
|https://www.facebook.com/DIYrevival/
|4,058
|
|
|
|We The Individuals
|https://www.facebook.com/wetheindividuals/
|39,940
|
|
|
|Press For Truth
|https://www.facebook.com/PressForTruth/
|344,313
|
|
|
|Anti-GMO Foods and Fluoridated Water
|https://www.facebook.com/antigmofoods/
|85,000
|
|
|
|North Texas Cop Block
|https://www.facebook.com/NorthTexasCBlock/
|4,487
|
|
|
|Black Markets Are Beautiful
|https://www.facebook.com/blackmarketsarebeautiful/
|unknown
|
|
|
|Political Junkie News Media
|https://www.facebook.com/JBowmanPoliticalJunkie/
|157,000
|
|
|
|Free Your Mind Conference
|https://www.facebook.com/Free-Your-Mind-Conference-230771450445125/
|75,550
|
|
|
|Psychologic-Anarchist
|https://www.facebook.com/psychologicanarchist/
|52,395
|
|
|
|Reverb Press
|https://www.facebook.com/reverbpress/
|152,489
|The Everlasting GOP Stoppers
|https://www.facebook.com/TheEverlastingGopStoppers/
|157,000
|America Against Donald Trump
|https://www.facebook.com/AmericaAgainstDonaldTrump/
|234,398
|Young Progressive Voices
|https://www.facebook.com/youngprogressivevoices/
|17,717
|We Miss Obama
|https://www.facebook.com/wemissobama/
|21,000
|Liberals Unite
|https://www.facebook.com/Liberals.Unite.today
|254,000
|
|
|
|Reasonable People Unite
|https://www.facebook.com/reasonablepeopleunite/
|332,608
|
|
|
|The Resistance
|https://www.facebook.com/TheResistanceMedia/
|316,429
|
|
|
|Snowflakes
|https://www.facebook.com/SnowflakesBecomeAnAvalanche/
|599,380
|
|
|
|I Owe You Only Non-Aggression
|https://www.facebook.com/IOweYouOnlyNonAggression/
|12,000
|
|
|
|MassReport
|https://www.facebook.com/massreport/
|unknown
|
|
|
|Hostile Politics
|https://www.facebook.com/HostilePolitics2/
|236,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I Did Not Vote For Donald Trump
|https://www.facebook.com/IDidNotVoteForDonaldTrump/
|unknown
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|185 Pages
Anybody that believes her is a moron