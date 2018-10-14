The List After the Massive Purge & Counting

As reported by The Western Journal, in what many are calling the “Facebook purge,” Facebook announced on Thursday that it removed over 800 political pages and accounts. They claimed the pages engaged in “inauthentic behavior”. This comes as we approach the mid-term elections and most of the pages are right-wing, and pro-Trump in particular.

Facebook wrote:

“Today, we’re removing 559 Pages and 251 accounts that have consistently broken our rules against spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior,” Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher and product manager Oscar Rodriguez said in a joint release. “Many were using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names and posted massive amounts of content across a network of Groups and Pages to drive traffic to their websites. ”

They added: “Many used the same techniques to make their content appear more popular on Facebook than it really was. Others were ad farms using Facebook to mislead people into thinking that they were forums for legitimate political debate. ”

My personal page is one that was taken down and I did post pro-Trump, political information on the page.

THE PARTIAL LIST

Facebook refused to disclose the full list but following is a list of 185 pages that are currently unpublished. Their combined audience was nearly 63 million, according to Google caches studied by Western Journal. Go to the Western Journal for more details on how they are compiling the information.

This is only a partial list. Among the most popular pages removed are RightWing News, Joe the Plumber, Allen West, Trump Republic [many Trump pages were taken down], Clash Daily, and the Deplorables.

My friend’s page, Noisy Room was taken down. Another friend’s pages, The Revolution, and Universal Free Press were removed.

Western Journal is asking for corrections, additions, and deletions.

Please bookmark the websites you enjoy because you might soon fail to find them on social media. Even Google is making them hard to find on the Internet.

Independent Sentinel mainly posts on Capitalism Is Freedom which is owned by Libertarian Michael B.