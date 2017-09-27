The NFL is Following Dems Suicidal Playbook-Dissing Their Own Base

The National Football League has really made an awful mess. It has put itself in the virtually impossible position of having to defend players for not standing during the National Anthem.

It’s absolutely mind boggling to look back and see how they’ve gotten here. Something begun with a woefully uninformed athlete, (never even registered to vote) kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner while sporting socks featuring police as pigs, has sparked other lemming like protests, and greatly angered the hard working paying customers who’ve made these guys millionaires.

Perhaps one of the most powerful examples of player ignorance was on display in London where many Ravens and Jaguars took a knee. Guess all those sideline scholars that knelt for our National Anthem but stood for God Save the Queen must have missed the high school or college courses that covered the history of the British Empire. The Brits conquered and brutally subjugated people of color all across the globe, and introduced the slave trade into the 13 Colonies. I’ll bet many fans who weren’t constantly given “get out of class free cards” could have educated these geniuses on that ugly, British legacy.

Another bit of hypocrisy can be easily found by asking a simple question. Where were all the players and owners howling about 1st Amendment rights when the NFL aggressively squashed the following expressions of free speech: 1) The Cowboys being denied a request to wear decals honoring the police officers assassinated in Dallas. 2) RG III made to wear a T-shirt praising Jesus inside out before a press conference. 3) Linebacker Avery Williamson stopped from honoring the victims of 911 with special footwear. It doesn’t take much for diehards following the sport to recall those clearly patriotic demonstrations being shut down. And now they’re damned mad watching what they feel are anti-American protests being encouraged by the same power structure.

Ratings have drifted down. Stadiums, once packed show, in some cases, many empty seats. The New England Patriots were booed at home, and told to “stand up” when some knelt during our Anthem. Pittsburg Steeler fans are burning their jerseys! The latter two mentioned may have some of the most dedicated aficionados in the nation. Scenes like this are being repeated all across the country.

The National Football League has made a huge mistake by taking what has been an extraordinarily loyal fan base for granted. It appears they’re set on following the disastrous “action plan” implemented by the Democrat Party, which spent years mistreating their most ardent supporters with the assumption they’d never bolt the fold. But bolt they did, costing Dems 1,000 seats lost at all levels of government, including the presidency.

If the NFL thinks, given the outrageous cost of a tickets, food, parking, and team paraphernalia, that hard working, middle class supporters want to watch a bunch of millionaires protest what their devoted, passionate fans see as a beloved symbol and song, they’re whistling past a fiscal graveyard. It took a relatively long time for the Democrats to pay dearly for disrespecting their own base. If the footballers are either too arrogant or too stupid to trash that suicidal playbook, their bill will come due much, much more quickly.

A “silent majority” of Americans have run out patience with elitists of all stripes dissing them. The National Football League ignores this rapidly growing sentiment at its own great peril.