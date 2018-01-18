The Shrinks’ War on Trump

Yale University psychiatry professor Bandy X. Lee has inserted herself into the body politic, by editing a book titled, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” released in September.

Politico reports that “Lawmakers concerned about President Donald Trump’s mental state summoned …Dr. Lee to Capitol Hill last month for two days of briefings about his recent behavior.” Politico added: “In private meetings with more than a dozen members of Congress held on Dec. 5 and 6, Lee briefed lawmakers — all Democrats except for one Republican senator.”

The Bandy Lee book’s subtitle is:

“27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” but it includes opinions of non-psychiatrists and non-psychologists like Trump’s “Art of the Deal” co-author, Tony Schwartz; attorney James A. Herb; and Rosemary Sword, described in Psychology Today as: “a counselor and Time Perspective Therapist in private practice on the island of Maui. As part of her Hawaiian heritage, she was trained in the Hawaiian psychology based on forgiveness known as ho’oponopono, literally ‘to make right.’”

Another is noted leftist, Noam Chomsky, who self-describes as an anarcho-syndicalist. “Adherents describe that as a strategy whereby worker’s unions seize control and replace State capitalism with a ‘democratically self-managed society.’” The list includes counselors and at least one Licensed Master Social Worker.

In the prologue, Dr. Lee writes with another psychiatrist, Judith Lewis Herman of Harvard Medical School: “Collectively with our coauthors, we warn that anyone as mentally unstable as Mr. Trump simply should not be entrusted with the life-and-death powers of the presidency.”

That’s pretty much the theme of the book, a theme that flies in the face of the “Goldwater Rule,” which “deems it unethical to offer a professional opinion on a public figure without conducting a personal examination…,” writes The Washington Post in a review.

As if we didn’t already know, WaPo makes it clear in the review that it’s no lover of Mr. Trump. But the Post nonetheless admits that “It’s hard to read [the book] as simply the dispassionate insights of well-trained experts.” It quotes one of the contributors, psychiatrist David M. Reiss, who warns that “those who speak out must do so carefully, not without risk, and to a populace that should be reasonably skeptical.”

Alas, most readers are not nearly skeptical enough about a group of fake mental health professionals who are hiding behind their profession to make a political statement. More accurately, they’re defiling their profession. Yes, I have to call them “fake”—they’re no better than journalists who slant their news to serve political ends.

“Comparisons between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler abound in this volume,” writes WaPo. “‘History will not be kind to a profession that aided the rise of an American Hitler through its silence,” clinical psychologist John D. Gartner writes in a typical passage…. In the final chapter, psychiatrists Nanette Gartrell and Dee Mosbacher call for an independent panel to evaluate Trump’s fitness for office…”

This mirrors a letter sent to Obama, a few weeks after the election, signed by these two “professionals” along with Dr. Judith Herman, another contributor to the book. The Daily Caller reports that the letter expressed their “grave concern regarding the mental stability of our President-Elect.”

Though they admit that “professional standards do not permit us to venture a diagnosis for a public figure whom we have not evaluated personally,” they nevertheless “strongly recommend that, in preparation for assuming these responsibilities, he receive a full medical and neuropsychiatric evaluation by an impartial team of investigators.”

As if Obama could have Trump detained and subjected to an examination, before January 20th.

The Daily Caller also reports that “[Nanette] Gartrell, a retired psychiatry professor, is currently the principal researcher for the US National Longitudinal Lesbian Family Study, an outfit which tracks lesbians who have children through artificial insemination.

“Gartrell is married to Mosbacher, one of the other two authors of the letter to Obama about Trump’s “mental stability.”

“Mosbacher, a retired professor and filmmaker who ‘understands the suffering caused by homophobia from a psychological and psychosocial point of view,’ is Gartrell’s ‘spouse of 40 years,’ according to Gartrell’s bio.”

In an article in Psychology Today, Rosemary Sword and Philip Zimbardo, two other contributors to the Lee book, revealed that psychologist John Gartner, another contributor, launched a petition declaring that Trump has “a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States.”

“To date, more than 26,000 psychologists, psychiatrists, and other mental-health professionals have signed his petition,” they write.

Still trying to steal the election

The “Shrinks’ War on Trump” is a continuation of Democrat attempts to overturn our election, going back to Jill Stein’s absurd recounts and the aborted initiative to convince electors to break their pledge. Now, the fantasy is that Trump can be removed as unfit, under the 25th Amendment, which requires two-thirds of both chambers to achieve. Americans should be outraged that Democrats are still trying to steal the election. This is a direct attack on our system by anti-America fanatics.

By their thinking, Trump is crazy because he doesn’t agree with their pack of liberal jackals. And they’re so upset, they’ve allowed the observant among us to clearly see their fanaticism, because Trump is acting on his beliefs—which will dismantle much of the Socialist state their ilk has created, after decades of effort.

Sen. Jeff Flake, another liberal jackal who can no longer conceal his fanaticism, made an inapt comparison at the Senate, between President Trump and the USSR dictator and mass murderer of ~20 million, Josef Stalin because Trump calls the members of the “press” purveyors of fake news. Of course, under Stalin there was 100% fake news.

The real comparison is between today’s fake mental health professionals and the Soviet Union’s psychiatrists whose principle function was to institutionalize dissidents because they must be insane to disagree with the State.