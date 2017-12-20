The Strange Suicide of the West

You may not be aware of it, but Europe is dying. More accurately, it’s committing suicide by Muslim migration. For perhaps a decade, the EU has admitted far too many Muslim migrants. In 2015, this wave of admissions became a flood.

Germany’s chancellor Merkel openly invited all who wished to come. That year Deutschland admitted a net 1.14 million immigrants according to Deutsche Welle. Germany’s population in 2014 was 80.98 million, so Germany took in over 1 percent of its population in one year.

Gatestone Institute estimates that: “At least 80% … [912,000] of the newcomers were Muslim, according to the Central Council of Muslims in Germany.”

Put another way, that’d be like the United States taking in 25,840,000 Muslim migrants next year. (But don’t be complacent: gradual change for the worse leads to the same place.)

Two things happened as a result of Merkel’s idiotic policy. 1. The rest of Europe was swamped with migrants spurred on by Germany’s open-door policy; 2. Many of the EU nations suffered an enormous increase in crime—particularly crimes against women. A third thing will happen: due to Muslims’ much higher birth rate than Europeans, in a few decades Europe will be Muslim, just as Indonesia—once Buddhist— is today home to the world’s largest Muslim population.

Lesson to be learned? Do not invite in large numbers of people from nations with an alien, inimical culture. Nevertheless, Europe’s leaders—with Germany as the tip of the spear—consider it a matter of policy to keep admitting Muslim migrants, who are to be divided up among the EU nations whether they like it or not. Nations who refuse are to be punished. Hungary and Poland are examples of the latter.

Those who publicly object to the EU’s migration policy are demonized as extremists, Nazis, white supremacists. In Germany, anti-migrant comments in social media can lead to indictment for “Incitement to Hatred.”

By now, you must be asking, Why?? It may have something to do with the uber-left border-hating George Soros who, as Nigel Farage recently told the European Parliament, Soros’s Open Society “even published a book of reliable friends in the European Parliament and there are 226 names on that list.” That’s roughly one-third of the members of parliament in Europe.

The book, titled Reliable Allies in the European Parliament (2014-2019),” comprises 177 pages; it defines “reliable allies” as members of parliaments who “are likely to support Open Society’s work.” RT.com writes:

“A quick preview of the candidate’s description field provides some good indication as to what Soros expects from his allies, including a political philosophy that includes support of the LGBTI … movement, open borders and an anti-Russia stance.” [I = intersex]

RT adds, “Thanks to the advocacy work of the Migration Policy Institute and the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), both Soros-sponsored organizations, the mass resettlement of Muslims from the Middle East and North Africa into Europe became the norm.”

In 2015, Russia banned Open Society’s operating on its soil, as a threat to “constitutional order.”

The Reliable Allies book was hacked and leaked on the Internet, or we wouldn’t be aware of its existence. You can be certain there’s a similar listing of American “reliable allies” yet to be uncovered.

Lies our leaders tell us

It’d be worth knowing what kind of justifications for this destructive immigration are being given to the ordinary European. Douglas Murray, author of The Strange Death of Europe, recently gave a speech addressing just that, at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s 2017 Restoration Weekend. Appropriately, Horowitz’s FrontPageMag.com covered his comments. Americans may find similar excuses being used in the U.S. to justify deranged immigration.

Bringing in migrants will enrich Europe’s economy

Murray: German citizens and others were told that this mass migration, millions of people into Europe, … would be a net economic gain for their society, that it would enrich their society. [But:] A study in Britain showed that over a 15-year period, migrants took out 95 billion more in services than they put in taxation.

Migrants will stabilize Germany’s population and fill the shortage of workers

Murray: Once … you notice that the number of people who have been added to Germany’s welfare bill in the last year is almost exactly the number of the people who came in in 2015, once you go over that lie, you get to another one, which the German people and others were told; which is that we are an aging population.… and then, therefore, we need, obviously, to bring people in, to keep us and our society into the standards to which we’ve become accustomed.

A February, 2017 Gatestone article by their Europe expert, Soeren Kern tells us that a report from the German Federal Statistics Office predicted a drop in population, to as low as 73 million by 2060, unless something is done.

“With a fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1, Germany will require a permanent influx of 300,000 migrants per year in order keep the current population level stable through the year 2060, according to the report.” Germany is counting on migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa to keep its population stable. But in reality, due to recent migration:

“The German population increased by1.14 million in 2015, and by another 750,000 in 2016, to reach an all-time high of 82.8 million at the end of 2016.”

Are these newcomers assimilating and filling jobs? In fact, “A recent survey by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung found that the 30 biggest German companies have employed only 54 refugees, including 50 who have been hired as couriers by Deutsche Post, the logistics provider. Company executives said the main problem is that migrants lack professional qualifications and German language skills.”

Kern added:

“The vast majority of migrants who entered Germany in 2015 and 2016 are wards of the German state. German taxpayers payed around €21.7 billion ($23.4 billion) on aid for refugees and asylum seekers in 2016, and will pay a similar amount in 2017….

“Meanwhile, migrants committed 208,344 crimes in 2015, according to a police report…. A leaked German intelligence document warned that mass migration from the Muslim world will lead to increasing political instability in the country,” blaming in part “the already-existing Muslim parallel societies in Germany.” That’s no-go zones, folks. He reports that:

“A recent YouGov poll found that 68% of Germans believe that security in the country has deteriorated due to mass migration. Nearly 70% of respondents said they fear for their lives and property in German train stations and subways, while 63% feel unsafe at large public events.”

As a result of the Muslims who arrived in 2015 and 2016, when “combined with the 77,000 natural increase, the Muslim population of Germany jumped by 1,117,000, to reach an estimated 6,262,000 by the end of 2016. This amounts to approximately 7.6% of Germany’s overall population of 82.8 million.

But the Muslim population of Germany could be 20 million by 2020, “according to Uwe Brandl, the president of the Bavarian Association of Municipalities,” writes Kern. That estimate was based upon “family unification”—asylees being able to bring in relatives; they average from four to eight each. This is an issue that came under discussion in America when it was revealed that Sayfullo Saipov, who used a rented truck to kill eight people in New York City on October 31st , may have brought in 23 additional people, under “chain migration”— the American term for the same deranged immigration policy as in Germany.

Saipov himself came in under a “diversity visa,” another American deranged policy. But diversity rapture is not limited to the U.S.

The “diversity” ploy

Returning to Douglas Murray, he continued:

So, once you [realize] okay, maybe they don’t make us richer. Maybe the aging population thing doesn’t work. You get to another one, which is ‘diversity.’ You also notice, by the way, that this is always a one-way street. Not once in my adult life have I heard anybody say that the thing that Eritrea needs [is] an injection of Welshman; that they just could do with some Welsh cooking or singing. Nobody says this. Nobody says, as Mark Steyn and I were saying in a conversation recently, nobody says the thing that the Somalis really need is a bit more Bach. But Europeans are told there’s something hollow at our heart. As if we in Europe, the culture of Dante and Gerter and Bach, has some kind of diminishment; something hollow at its center that needs filling by the world.

Do some of those rationalizations sound familiar? We in America are told similar daft lies. After the Ft. Hood terror murder of 13 by Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan, General George Casey, the Army’s top officer, told Meet the Press:

“Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was, if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse,” Casey said.

Can it be true that the nation with 336 Nobel laureates, the nation that developed heavier-than-air flight, invented the telephone, the phonograph, the polio vaccine, the nuclear bomb, decoded DNA, landed on the moon, could benefit from having more people from nations that behead blasphemers, hurl gay from rooftops and stone women to death for alleged adultery?

Mr. Murray’s final word is worth ending this piece with:

In the UK and in America, we are motivated by “love of everything that we hold dear, love of an entire culture, love of country, love of family, love of neighborhood, and love of everything that’s gone before us, and that it would be the worst thing imaginable, if in response to having inherited that, we then handed on to the next generation, something that was unrecognizable. So, we have this gift in our power not to pass on something like a large version of Mogadishu to the next generation.