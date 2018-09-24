There Goes Rod Rosenstein, Resigned or Fired, He’s Gone

We will update this developing story at the end as information comes in

Deputy Attorney General has resigned verbally to Chief of Staff John Kelly in anticipation of being fired, according to The Washington Times. An announcement from Bloomberg states the White House accepted his offer to resign.

A source close to Rosenstein says he didn’t resign.

This is all coming about after a story was published in the NY Times about Rosenstein. Rosenstein talked last year about invoking the 25th Amendment and wearing a wire during Trump meetings, the N.Y. Times’ Adam Goldman and Michael S. Schmidt reported last week. He denied both allegations.

The President is not at the White House.

According to reports in April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions would consider resigning if Rod Rosenstein is fired. he reportedly made the comments to White House counsel Don McGahn.

Mr. Rosenstein will hammer President Trump once he’s out and since he’s in charge of Robert Mueller, that situation will become even more chaotic.

Be prepared for the leftists to take to the streets.

Fox News is hearing he resigned in anticipation of resigning. House members were going forward with articles of impeachment if he didn’t appear before them to explain the comments ascribed to him by the NY Times.

Catherine Herridge reporting in line with Axios (Rod Rosenstein verbally offered his resignation to John Kelly but they are seeking independent confirmation themselves). “Rosenstein is headed to the White House with a expectation that he will be terminated by the President.” pic.twitter.com/oGsRdkajie — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) September 24, 2018

WATCH: @SandraSmithFox spoke with @jasoninthehouse after @nytimes stated Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly recording Trump, removing him under the 25th amendment #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/Czlls0yIiN — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) September 24, 2018

THE TDS [TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME] VICTIMS ARE COMING AFTER THE PRESIDENT

MoveOn has planned their usual protests/riots for this week in the even Rosenstein was fired. Twitter is lighting up with the enraged leftists. They are accusing Trump of firing him because he is allied with Putin and wants to squash the Russia probe.

President @realDonaldTrump‘s GOP allies are warning him to not fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein ahead of the Kavanaugh confirmation and the midterms; @ellisonbarber reports. https://t.co/8x02spBckH pic.twitter.com/lQZZDRSLR3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2018

BREAKING: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein heads to the White House amid reports that he expects to be fired https://t.co/uULbvi5Wpr pic.twitter.com/ftnc2OWTjB — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2018

CNN’S kaitlancollins reports on air that a senior administration official tells her Rosenstein submitted his resignation to John Kelly.

Solicitor general Noel Francisco immediately takes over the Mueller probe no matter what.