There Is Now Clear Evidence of Domestic Interference in Our Election

Paul Manafort was spied on day and night since 2014. They don’t seem to have anything on him yet. After three years, they haven’t put him on trail or in jail. The Obama administration unmasked and spied on hundreds of Americans, including investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who presents her case in the video below. She has proof she was spied on.

Americans should be frightened and they should be angry about the unmasking and the spying by the Obama administration on the opposition party and even reporters.

Susan Rice recently testified before Congress and was cleared because somehow her deceit and her unmasking is excusable.

Bypassing the warrant process, which is a rubber stamp in any case, and violating American citizen’s fourth amendment protections should matter but it didn’t in Rice’s case.

According to CNN, it was okay for then-National Security Advisor Susan Rice to unmask Trump officials because Obama was offended that a nobody crown prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan traveled to New York in December, after the election, without notifying Obama after he was out of office. This is a crown prince who was no one special.

Last we heard, there is nothing in the law that allows spying on Americans and political opponents because the former administration took offense.

They Obama administration was spying, not on the Prince, but rather on the Trump administration, and they were doing it after the election.

Any foreigner could be used as an excuse, a Canadian is a foreigner and can be used.

CNN wrote that: The Obama administration felt misled by the United Arab Emirates, which had failed to mention that Zayed was coming to the United States even though it’s customary for foreign dignitaries to notify the US government about their travels, according to several sources familiar with the matter. Rice, who served as then-President Obama’s national security adviser in his second term, told the House Intelligence Committee in early September that she requested the names of the Americans mentioned in the classified report be revealed internally, a practice officials in both parties say is common.

It was not common in the past and should not be.

It is so clear what is going on. “Misled” is not grounds for unmasking. Is this what goes on in a free nation or a lawless Banana Republic?

To make it more interesting, Rice said they thought the UAE might facilitate a back-channel communication between Russia and the incoming Trump White House. That’s not a reason either. It’s legal to set up a back-channel if that was even true.

The former administration interfered in the election and in the post-election, plain and simple.

Samantha Power was unmasking once a day last year. She was a UN ambassador and not an intelligence officer. There was no reason acceptable for this.

The only reason the media released this information was because they like to let these major stories out slowly so they can mold them and minimize them. This should be a major story and the fact that it isn’t is even more concerning. We have a deep state sponsored media.

The former administration did the same thing with Lois Lerner and her targeting of innocent Americans with whom they disagreed. Lerner came out at a meeting to mention it. Then as stories seeped into the mainstream, the media covered for the administration, mostly by demonizing the victims.

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson was spied on by the Obama administration because the administration didn’t like the stories she was writing. Intelligence sources came to her and gave her the tools to root out the evidence. They were spying on her daughter, her husband, they planted confidential documents in her computer, and were even on her property.

This is very shocking.

Hannity discussed it with her last evening.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Bill O’Reilly also interviewed her for his podcast.