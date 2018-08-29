There Weren’t 240 School Shootings, 11 Are Confirmed, 59 Unknown

National Public Radio uncovered dramatically incorrect data on school shootings published by the U.S. Department of Education. There weren’t 240 school shootings!

This followed an NPR investigation which found that — at least — more than two-thirds of school shootings reported to the authorities during one school year did not actually occur.

Out of 240 school shootings cited, only 11 are confirmed.

NPR partnered with Child Trends and analyzed data from the 2015-2016 school year as reported in the Civil Rights Data Collection survey on school climate and safety.

The report states that “nearly 240 schools (0.2 percent of all schools) reported at least one incident involving a school-related shooting.” It also noted that “over 100 schools (0.1 percent of all schools) reported a school-related homicide involving a student, faculty member, or staff member.”

NPR reached out to each of the schools cited as having a shooting incident, and “found that more than two-thirds of these reported incidents never happened.”

According to NPR, the federal government reported 235 schools shootings. Only 11 incidents were confirmed either by schools or through news reports.

Another four cases were confirmed by schools, but they had actually been miscategorized as they didn’t actually meet the government’s definition of a school shooting.

In 161 cases, administrators told NPR that no incident took place or they couldn’t confirm that one had. The remaining 59 cases, NPR said, could not be confirmed or disconfirmed, largely because the schools never responded to repeated calls over a three-month period.

Listen: