There’s One Little Problem with BuzzFeed’s “Bombshell” Story

Michael Cohen says President Trump ordered him to lie to Congress. A BuzzFeed bombshell story backs him up. There is only one problem with the BuzzFeed and Cohen story — no one has seen any evidence!

Democrats in Congress now want an investigation of the tale, even though Michael Cohen is an infamous liar. BuzzFeed published a ‘bombshell’ story that backs him up with the requisite two anonymous sources and no evidence at all. It’s very irresponsible to publish a story like this, even for a tabloid like BuzzFeed.

Democrats think they have their impeachable offense. They think they have the smoking gun.

“ President Donald Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.”

“Trump also supported a plan, set up by Cohen, to visit Russia during the presidential campaign, in order to personally meet President Vladimir Putin and jump-start the tower negotiations. “Make it happen,” the sources said Trump told Cohen.”

If this happened, it would be impeachable, but there is NO evidence.

The anonymous officials also heard it — allegedly — through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. If that’s true, it’s bad, but there is no proof presented in this story.

The two law enforcement officials, whose names we don’t know, allegedly said Cohen had ten face-to-face meetings with Cohen about the Moscow Tower deal during the campaign.

ONE OF THE TWO AUTHORS IS A FABULIST

Anthony Cormier, one of the two investigative reporters who co-authored the article, appeared on CNN on Thursday and admitted he had not seen the evidence underlying his bombshell report accusing Trump of the suborning of perjury — a criminal offense.

The other co-author of the report, Jason Leopold, has a “dubious past” of citing sources that don’t exist. The Columbia Journalism Review tagged Leopold a “serial fabulist” in 2006 after he incorrectly reported that Karl Rove had been indicted.

Ben Smith, BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief sticks by their authors with no evidence, at least one of whom has definitely not seen any evidence.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, “it is categorically false.”

How does BuzzFeed vet stories? They have no evidence, no one has seen the evidence, and at least one of the authors is a fabulist. As Stephen Miller says, “Jesus Christ.”

Not only is Cohen a liar and a fraud, but he may also have stolen tens of thousands of dollars.

President Trump responded in a tweet:

Most like to say give the bombshell stories about Trump 24 hours until it’s debunked. So far, as Ryan Saavedra says, the “bombshells” aren’t bombshells.

This is correct. Russia “bombshells” that have been debunked: -CNN report on WikiLeaks/Don Jr.

-ABC News report on Michael Flynn

-Reuters/Bloomberg report on Deutsche Bank subpoena

Newt Gingrich doesn’t think much of the story: