There’s One More Senate Seat & Trump Is Fighting For It

There is one more senate race that has not been decided and it’s in Mississippi. Former congressman Mike Espy sees a great opportunity in an off-the-cuff comment and a joke made by his opponent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith which he will use to bring out the minority vote. The race will be close. Trump will do two last-minute rallies to help her keep the seat.

Hyde-Smith is slightly in the lead but she didn’t reach 50 percent so the race is going to a runoff on November 27.

This seat would give Republicans 53 seats in the Senate which they need with the RINOs, especially Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. There are other RINOs but those two have been holding up important votes.

IN CAME THE PROGRESSIVE

A progressive blogger posted videos in which Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, said she’d attend a “public hanging” if invited by a supporter, and in another, she joked that suppressing the votes of liberal college students might be a “good thing.”

Hyde-Smith referred to the first remark as “an exaggerated expression of regard” in a statement.

“In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement,” Hyde-Smith explained. “In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

The second statement about suppressing the vote of liberal college students was obviously a joke.

Those two statements gave Democrats a chance to claim insensitivity and voter suppression.

THE CAMPAIGNS REACT

Her campaign is shrugging it off.

“It’s ok to still have a sense of humor in America, isn’t it?” a post from Hyde-Smith’s campaign Twitter page said. “These students enjoyed a laugh with Cindy, despite out of state social media posts trying to mislead Mississippians.”

Espy plans to use it to gin up the African-American vote in Mississippi. Doug Jones won the Senate seat in Alabama because blacks came out.

The President plans to host two events, one in Tupelo and another in Biloxi. He will fight for votes for her.

Hyde-Smith, 59 was appointed last year to fill the seat left vacant when longtime Sen. Thad Cochran retired.

She faced voters earlier this month in an election to decide who would fill out the rest of Cochran’s term, coming in on top 41.5 percent to 40.6 percent for Espy. Another Republican, Chris McDaniel, claimed 16.5 percent of the vote, and with nobody clearing the 50 percent mark, Hyde-Smith and Espy moved to the runoff.

The President’s rallies will take place the day before the runoff.