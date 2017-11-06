There’s Something Quite Repulsive About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is just one of the many illogical people and bots blaming Republicans for the massacre by an evil Air Force reject in Sutherland Springs Texas. She is, however, one of the most hate-filled.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans,” the former “Chelsea” host, who has gone after the GOP before on issues such as gun control, wrote in a tweet.

She’s being hammered for it but it won’t stop her.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

She’s the untalented comedian who claims she gave up her Netflix show to dedicate her time to being a social justice warrior. Aside from it being unbelievable, to her that means to spread anger and hate.

If a leftist like Handler ever blamed the criminal, in this case, Devin Kelley, it would surely be groundbreaking.

She has limited thinking skills and thinks that somehow the government was supposed to keep a man bent on evil from killing 26 innocent people and wounding another 20.

I don’t know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It’s so sick. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

This is the woman who had absolutely nothing to say when Rep. Steven Scalise was shot. She did wait three hours before politicizing the Sutherland tragedy, but that was likely because she hadn’t heard about it until then.

We will all wait patiently while she gives up her security detail.