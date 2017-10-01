These Are the NFL Players Who Proudly Displayed Their Disrespect for Our Flag on Sunday

About 30 members of the San Francisco 49ers took a knee for the anthem, our flag, our country’s values. Their teammates stood behind them with hands on kneeling players’ shoulders and the others over their hearts. The protests now seem to be anti-Trump as well as anti-traditional USA.

Whether they kneel before and link arms during, the message is the same.

The players say they are a brotherhood but not with the audience.

In a statement, the team said in part: “It is important that we continue to emphasize that despite our different backgrounds and beliefs, we still love each other and are truly a brotherhood. Our gesture today was an intentional effort to demonstrate that. Make no mistake, we love this great country and have tremendous respect for our military and veterans who have sacrificed so much for our right to express ourselves freely. We passionately want what is best for this country and all its citizens.”

They are promoting disrespect for our flag and anthem but we are supposed to believe they don’t disrespect our flag and our anthem.

They are becoming the Meryl Streeps of football.

The Los Angeles Rams linked arms and Robert Quinn raised a commie/Black Power fist in protest.

Members of the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys stood, as did members of the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several members of the Buffalo Bills took a knee.

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints began the day on foreign soil. The Saints collectively taking a knee before their game in London, showing their disrespect for our “oppressive” nation but then rose and stood for the anthem, but not with their hands on their hearts — they linked arms.

During the anthem, three members of the Dolphins, tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills, knelt, and then stood for ‘God Save the Queen’.

The Cleveland Browns did the commie/Black Power fist to show their contempt.

Browns players raise their fists in protest during the national anthem. A better way to protest? Photo: Josh Gunter, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/sVy5seTESw — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 1, 2017

Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrived for the 4:25 p.m. EDT game in Denver wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed: “Everybody vs. Trump.” Cam Newton of the Panthers raised a fist after he scored a rushing touchdown against New England.

Beast mode went there…. pic.twitter.com/UdeILDolym — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 1, 2017

So what is the protest about now?

It began as an expression of hate and disdain for the police, for our flag, our values and for our country. Colin Kaepernick, a Castro-loving, cop-hating Marxist, called the USA “oppressive” and expressed revulsion for whites, using the ever more popular and racist white privilege mantra. The one important argument he had about racial injustice was quickly lost. This approach is way too divisive to make that point.

Then the President spoke up and the revolt became more pronounced. The NFL is now officially part of the Resistance, along with people who want to burn down the White House or kill the President, like Madonna, Ashley Judd, Communist Michael Moore, and Johnny Depp.

It was and is a Marxist movement.

The Seahawks are even going to educate or re-educate us all in some of the important Marxist values they hold. Blacks are exploited to promote white statism. It’s working.