THEY HAVE THEM! DoJ Inspector General Has the Page-Strzok Text Messages

The Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Thursday in a letter that he located the missing text messages from a critical five-month period between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who both expressed anti-Trump hate and a desire to have the election overturned.

“The [Office of the Inspector General] has been investigating this matter, and, this week, succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from FBI devices,” the letter read.

“Our effort to recover any additional text messages is ongoing,” Horowitz said. “We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the Department’s leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate.”

The time period of these texts covers the entire Russia-Trump conspiracy trying to take down the President; the Lt. Gen. Flynn debacle, the spying and unmasking of Americans, and the FISA warrants.

If there is a there there, we are aobut to find out.

Governor Huckabee brought some humor to the situation.

Missing FBI text messages found. Pharmacies near FBI and DOJ in DC reporting dramatic spike in sales of Imodium AD and Depends. https://t.co/aPVuSZNVSN — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the Senate has an informant who suggests there is a group at the top who might be trying to take down the President.

GOP Sen. Johnson of Wisconsin says an informant told some members of Congress that newly revealed text messages suggest that anti-Trump bias at the FBI may have tainted the Russia investigation.

While this is going on, there is suddenly a rush by Robert Mueller to interview President Trump.

It could be a coincidence but Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton has a theory about that. Hopefully Trump’s attorney Ty Cobb will delay this Trump-Mueller interview indefinitely just like the left and the DoJ and FBI do. The investigation never should have taken place. It’s fruit of the poison tree.

My guess is Mueller is racing to “interview” @RealDonaldTrump before his own investigation further implodes with revelations of illegal anti-Trump actions/bias from the “Memo” and text messages. #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/3HmoaPt1Z3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 25, 2018