Caravan Stampeders-To-Be Menace Border Agents on Thursday

A group of several hundred migrants tested the border on Thursday. They marched with white flags to within 500 feet of the U.S. border. Federal police in riot gear stopped them.

Despite being offered jobs and sanctuary in Mexico, the migrants insist on illegally entering the United States.

They are entitled to do it, they say.

In the AFP video below, one migrant says, “We don’t think of Trump’s comments as a threat, we take it more as a joke or something like that because it is not Trump or anyone else who rules. God is the only one. If God wants it, we will cross. If God doesn’t want it, then we will not cross.”

The caravan includes a lot of angry young men and gangbangers.

Mexican reporter Alfredo Alvarez said in a tweet that most of the caravan groups have arrived in Tijuana. “Estimated total figure 8500 to 9000 people. Sunday could be all in Tijuana. Last group is in Mexicali and a few more in transit from CDMX,” he tweeted.

If they get in, more will come. We will be Europe.