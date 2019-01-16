They’re Not Sending Their Best! Illegal Caught with 19 Pounds of Drugs

Illegal alien Jose Olegario Lopez, a suspected drug dealer, was pulled over by police with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Officers say they found the 44-year-old man driving with his 16-year-old son, and, hidden in the car, were 19 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, worth nearly $1 million in street value.

What’s more, Lopez has entered the country illegally eight times, according to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

He now faces felony drug and child endangerment charges, according to KUTV, Sacramento Bee reports.

They’re not sending their best. Build the wall!