An alien on an expired work permit, Carlos Calderone, 41, was arrested for sexual abuse of a child. He is facing charges for sexual battery, lewd molestation of a child under the age of 12, use of a child in a sexual performance, sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Deputies say when asked how many times he committed a specific type of sexual battery, Calderon said: “hell I don’t know.”

Detectives say during an interview Calderon admitted to sexually battering the child and taking sexually explicit photos. The photos were located on Calderon’s phone by detectives.

The child said he had been committing sexual battery on her since she was 7 years old.

He allegedly told deputies of the abuse, “It’s not my fault, it’s hers.”

“Calderon’s continued molestation and sexual battery against this child is unconscionable,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He preyed upon her and groomed her to commit these horrific acts. We are going to make sure he is held accountable for his actions.”

Calderon is being held in the Polk County Jail on $400,000 bond and two counts of no bond.

Calerdon, a Mexican national, was here on an expired work permit and was applying for permanent residency. He might have had a valid work permit according to some reports, but he can still be deported.

He’s been arrested eight previous times to include driving without a license and possessing K-2 and drug paraphernalia.

A GUATEMALAN CHILD ABUSER WAS ARRESTED WITH THE CARAVAN

Previously deported Marcos Velasquez-Taperio, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was nabbed in one of the caravans. He was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor in Ford County, Kansas, in 2009.

After serving 32 months in prison, Velasquez-Taperio was deported to his home country. CBP, which reported the arrest Wednesday, said Velasquez-Taperio will now be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.

News of the arrest immediately followed the apprehension of Wilfredo Perez-Aguilar, another sex offender from Guatemala. Perez-Aguilar, who was caught Monday trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California, was convicted in 2005 of sexual abuse and rape of a minor under the age of 12 in Kentucky.

“I am proud of our Border Patrol agents for making this arrest,” the chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector in California, Gloria Chavez, said in a Tuesday statement. “Deported sexual predators seeking to illegally enter the U.S. will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”