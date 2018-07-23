This City Has the Distinction of Being Named the ‘Rat Capital of the USA’

In time, Democrat cities tend to become Third World in a number of ways, especially when they are sanctuaries for criminals from foreign lands. One only needs to travel to New York City, LA, or Detroit to see the homeless, including drug addicts and mentally ill, living in squalor, laying in train stations, in front of stores, and elsewhere. Crime is rampant in these cities although some, like New York, fudge statistics. Baltimore bears the distinction of being the most dangerous city in America.

They’re all deeply in debt.

San Francisco was once a must-see location for world travelers but many tourist companies are taking it off the list, partly because of the pounds of human feces in the streets.

RAHM EMANUEL’S CHICAGO, THE ‘RAT CAPITAL’ OF AMERICA

Instead of feces, Chicago, another liberal creation, has rats. It was recently named the ‘rat capital’ of the USA.

A new study published by online apartment search service “RentHop”, found that 50,963 complaints were made to the city last year about troublesome rodents, according to the Daily Mail. That is far more than any other city.

When comparing the number of complaints per 100,000 residents, RentHop said, “Chicago topped the list with 1876.09 complaints per 100,000 residents,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The study also found that the number of complaints made by Chicago residents jumped 55 per cent since 2014.”

New York City came in second with 19,152 complaints, followed by Washington, D.C. (5,036 complaints), and Boston (2,488 complaints).

YOU GET USED TO IT AND THINK IT’S NORMAL

City residents have foolishly accepted it as part of city life.

“It’s part of living in a city,” Norma Rios-Sierra told The Chicago Tribune. “Even during the day, you’ll see them fly through the alley.'”

A spokesperson for the department of health and safety said complaints are not an indicator of the rat population in an area, it only shows Chicagoans care.

Yikes!

That’s not exactly accurate. What it shows is there are a lot of rats. The calls have gone from 42,000 to over 50,000 in one year, suggesting an increase in rats.

There are at least 26 crews baiting rats, but, still the rats keep coming.

“I’ve never seen anything like the rat infestation that we have in Chicago,” said Veterinarian Dr. Dylan Frederickson, noting that he administers treatments to dogs multiple times a year due to rodent activity.

Rat bites “can cause acute kidney failure, which is sometimes fatal,” he said.

Even puddles can be contaminated by the rats..

Chicago has a number of glaring faults. It is still one of the top murder capitals, even over rat infestation, with 290 murders in the city so far this year.