John Kerry didn’t like the 47 Republicans interfering in negotiations

Remember the 47 gutsy Republican Senators who published a letter to Iran informing them that the nuke deal was written without any constitutional authority? As they said, the next president could nuke the deal.

Kerry was shocked and appalled.

In light of Kerry’s interference in President Trump’s tearing up the unsigned nuke deal, his comments don’t play well.

Kerry, testifying before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations at the time, said he viewed the senators’ letter as a shocking, unprecedented attempt to circumvent the nation’s commander in chief.

“My reaction to the letter was utter disbelief,” Kerry said when asked about it by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

“You write to the leaders in the middle of a negotiation — particularly the leaders that they have criticized other people for even engaging with or writing to — to write then and suggest they were going to give a constitutional lesson, which by the way was absolutely incorrect, is quite stunning,” he went on.

“This letter ignores more than two centuries of precedent in the conduct of American foreign policy,” said Kerry, adding that the suggestion that lawmakers would be willing to undo any presidential agreements “risks undermining the confidence that foreign governments in thousands of important agreements commit to between the United States and other countries.”

“It purports to tell the world that if you want to have any confidence in your dealings with America, they have to negotiate with 535 members of Congress,” he said. “That is both untrue and a profoundly bad suggestion to make.”

President Obama’s spokesperson Ben Rhodes had his own quotes on North Korea.

Rhodes admitted he lied to ‘stupid’ reporters and Americans to get the Iran nuclear deal passed. The creative writing major is better at telling tales than making predictions. He tweeted, “every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong-un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible”.

Rhodes would prefer to pay them off as they build nuclear weapons.

Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017

The All-Time Best, James Woods on #DrunkenHag

We don’t know how the North Korean talks will work out but there appears to be a breakthrough despite the dire predictions from the media and the Democrats.

This one about the #DrunkenHag is a personal favorite.

This didn’t age well – neither the speech nor #TheDrunkenHag pic.twitter.com/Wj2BEGFJ7K — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 11, 2018

Watch the media rant mindlessly in this tweet.

Well this manufactured #fakenews meltdown didn’t age well, for President Trump is winning with #NorthKorea. If he is crazy then give me crazy and demented. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/6z2dfzraM0 — robjh1 (@robjh1) May 10, 2018

Democrat Quotes About Eric Schneiderman Can’t Play Well

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has met his Waterloo over his bizarre, anti-woman, and violent S&M habits. His tweet didn’t play well.

Sexual assault survivors, what happened to you is unconscionable. We have your back and we are fighting for you. — New York Attorney General (@NewYorkStateAG) September 8, 2017

It shows what Samanatha Bee knows and it’s not all that much.

This Didn’t Age Well: Samantha Bee Described Schneiderman As A ‘Super Hero’ Who Could Stop Trumphttps://t.co/uRmnbV1Kvm — 🇺🇸 David Phaup 🇺🇸 (@DavidPhaup) May 11, 2018

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was a big Schneiderman fan, but, then again, she was a big Bill Clinton fan too.

And another all time favorite never gets old.

Hahahahaha this didn’t age well 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsbdditkVv — Deplorable Professor (@DeplorableProf2) May 5, 2018