This Info Needs to Go Viral! Sen. Feinstein’s Chinese Spy’s Unmasked

Senator Dianne Feinstein is said to have had no idea that her office was infiltrated by a man who was feeding information to an individual linked to China’s Ministry of State Security.

She was allegedly “mortified” when the FBI showed up at her Washington DC office five years ago to warn her about the mole.

The Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time, Feinstein had access to classified intelligence the Chinese Communist government would want.

THE MAN HAS POSSIBLY BEEN UNMASKED

He was more than just a driver. He was a gofer and a liaison to the Asian- American community.

Update: @CR is looking into this. Sen. Feinstein understated his credentials. He actually had a significant position on her staff. Potential man in question did not face ANY charges for spying for China. By all indications, He continues to operate in US.https://t.co/TIGZaoHfYQ — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 6, 2018

Apparently he was also her office manager, if the Daily Caller reporter is correct.

The Daily Caller believes the spy can only be Russell Lowe, who was also her office manager. He was listed on Feinstein’s payroll as an “office director” in 2013, according to records maintained by the Sunlight Foundation.

He was her aide, not simply a driver.

Feinstein has said that the spy had “no access to sensitive information,” and the former staffer was never prosecuted.

That does not appear to be true.

The FBI never told any of her staff members about the possibility nor did they interview Lowe.

Lowe now works with the Education for Social Justice Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that says it’s focused on “educating the public on the Japanese military’s ‘comfort women’ system, which forced over 200,000 girls and women from at least 13 Asian countries into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army before and during WWII.”

Feinstein told us recently, after keeping it under wraps for five years, that he did not pass on any valuable information. Also, he allegedly said he didn’t even know he was spying.

The FBI sure is kind to Democrats. Democrats can give spies access to intelligence information for 20 years.