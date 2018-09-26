This Is Brett Kavanaugh’s Calendar for 1982

Fox News published Brett Kavanaugh’s calendar for 1982. It isn’t something that could be used for a legal case but it does look like he was extremely busy in 1982.

Kavanaugh summer of 1982 ca… by on Scribd

Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendars as obtained by WaPo pic.twitter.com/H6bkR5ERsC — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 26, 2018

Hard to imagine that this is evidence being considered in a Supreme Court confirmation hearing. From Axios: Read Brett Kavanaugh’s summer 1982 calendar https://t.co/pbF8va0MnK — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) September 26, 2018