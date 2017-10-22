This Is Great, Students Love Bernie’s Tax Plan

Campus Reform went to George Washington University with their cameras to interview students about President Trump’s tax plan.

The students didn’t like it at all when queried. They were especially turned off because it helps the rich.

The Campus Reform team then decided to present details of ‘Bernie Sanders tax plan’, claiming it included reducing Capital Gains, eliminating the death tax, increasing tax credits and so on. They were very shocked when they were told it was President Trump’s tax plan they were so pleased with.