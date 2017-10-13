This Is How Iran Violated the Nuclear Deal

President Trump has decertified the Iran nuclear deal, but has not withdrawn from it though he will terminate if a better agreement can’t be worked out. He kicked it back to Congress to decide if sanctions will be leveled.

Certifying would be a lie.

The Iran deal, the JCPOA or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, requires recertification every 90 days. Recertification says two things. First, it says that the Iranians are in compliance and, second, that it’s in the best national interests of the U.S. to certify.

Letting Iran get the bomb is hardly in the best interests of the U.S. but this is what the deal allows.

Reasons for refusing to certify included the sunset provision and weak inspections in exchange for a “short-term” delay in Iran’s nuclear progress. His frustration included the Intercontinental Ballistic program in violation of the U.N. requirements.

Iran also “failed to meet expectations in its operation of advanced centrifuges and intimidated international inspectors into not using their full authority”, Trump said.

How Iran Violated the Deal

It is common knowledge that Iran has not abided by the deal and the deal allows them to break our with nuclear weapons as soon as the deal sunset.

Fred Fleitz, who served in national security positions for 25 years and who is currently senior vice president with the Center for Security Policy, wrote to secretary of state Tillerson arguing Iran is being rewarded for not upholding the agreement. He included a letter from four senators who presented evidence that Iran is building up its nuclear capabilities.

Fleitz added that there is clear evidence Iran is violating the JCPOA and suggested McMaster is being dishonest in saying Iran has been “walking up to violating the letter” of the JCPOA.

The letter Fleitz included from the four senators, Cruz, Cotton, Perdue and Rubio, lists clear violations. Examples were given: Iran is operating more advanced centrifuges than is permitted; they have repeatedly exceeded the limits on heavy water stocks; German intelligence reports Iran is illicitly procuring nuclear and missile technology.

Iran also refuses to grant international inspectors access to nuclear-research and millitary facilities. The IAEA is entitled to do so under JCPOA. What is most alarming according to the letter is that the IAEA has deep concerns that nuclear weapony development continues at the Parchin military complex.

Iran refused to slow the ICBM program in any deal, then the U.S. funded their terrorism. The Iran nuclear “deal” Obama touted never included missiles. They can keep on building nuclear-capable missiles until they decide to shoot some off at their neighbors or even the U.S.

Mr. Trump, who has long been critical of the deal, reiterated to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday it was “one of the most incompetently drawn deals I’ve ever seen.”

Of the “$150 billion given – we got nothing,” Mr. Trump claimed. “They got a path to nuclear weapons very quickly and think of this one — $1.7 billion in cash — this is cash out of your pocket. You know how many airplane loads that must be? Did you ever see a million dollars, like a promotion, where they have a million dollars in $100 bills? It’s a lot. This is $1.7 billion. You’d almost say who would be authorized to do it, and who are the people who deliver it? You may never see them again, right? Just plane loads. So this is the worst deal. We got nothing. We got nothing.”

President Trump Broadsided Iran with Sanctions

In a surprise move, he did take action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, authorizing the Treasury Department to impose targeted sanctions against “its officials, agents, and affiliates.”

“Execution of our strategy begins with a long overdue step of imposing tough sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Trump said. “The revolutionary guard is the Iranian supreme leader’s corrupt personal terror force and militia.” It “remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” accusing it of providing assistance to Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah and other terrorist networks, which Iran is doing.