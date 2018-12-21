It’s SHUTDOWN DAY! OR NOT!

Senator Daines explained how we build the wall now that the House passed a bill with the $5 billion to do it. The Senate can do the same by using the nuclear option. The Democrats changed the rule to bring the needed votes to 51 instead of 60, and the Republicans can do the same for the wall. Do it!

The senator tweeted, “House just passed a bill that fully funds the government and enables @realDonaldTrump to secure our border/build the wall,” the Montana Republican tweeted. “Senate can do same by eliminating the filibuster. 51 votes, same as we do for judges!”

House just passed a bill that fully funds government and enables @realDonaldTrump to secure our border/build the wall. Senate can do same by eliminating the filibuster. 51 votes, same as we do for judges! — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) December 21, 2018

What would happen after that? They will do what they did the last time and make everything pass with 51 votes. The Democrats will do it anyway and Schumer has said they will in the past.

There is NO OTHER WAY to get the bill passed.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

The President responded and told Mitch to “use the Nuclear Option and get it done”. He thanked Senator Daines for being willing to use the nuclear option to “win on DESPERATELY NEEDED Border Security”.

Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Thank you @SteveDaines for being willing to go with the so-called nuclear option in order to win on DESPERATELY NEEDED Border Security! Have my total support. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

SENATOR MCCONNELL PROBABLY WON’T DO IT

Roll Call doesn’t see that happening since Senator McConnell is a stickler for the rules.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has long said the support does not exist for extending the simple-majority threshold to limit debate to the legislative calendar, and back in January, a senior Senate GOP aide said the votes did not exist within the Republican Conference for such a move.

Senators are expected back in town for possible votes Friday afternoon, hours ahead of a government funding deadline with what seems to once again be an inevitable lapse in funding.

There is no reason to think that has changed, especially with Democrats about to take over control of the House of Representatives, Roll Call says.

If they do go nuclear, they should go for the full $25 billion to build the wall. It is what Democrats will do when they have a shot at it.

Don’t doubt that. The Democrats are hardcore leftists now. Look at what Luis Guttierrez did after his six-minute rant ripping into Secretary Nielsen.

As he rants about Jesus, does anyone believe this commie cares about Jesus? Besides, he’s God, and he would not have perished at that time.

Watch, it’s short:

