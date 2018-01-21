This Is Just Unbelievable! DoJ Is Missing 5 Months of Strzok Messages

More messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have been turned over to Congress but some of Strzok’s messages are missing, according to the New York Times. Missing are five months of communications to and from Peter Strzok. The Justice Department said it was over a glitch, for “technical reasons”.

Different administration, but the same corrupt people are still in place in every agency. How many times have we heard that documents were missing?

By accident, Judicial Watch has been able to find some missing documents, like the ones uncovered from the tarmac meeting.

How many times did the Obama administration remember nothing or lose documents? The IRS, Hillary, Hillary’s staff? Hillary had an illegal private server to keep the public dumb and happy.

This has to be corruption or gross incompetence, probably corruption. How stupid do they think we are?

Via the Times:

But the department also said in a letter to lawmakers that its record of messages sent to and from the agent, Peter Strzok, was incomplete because the FBI, for technical reasons, had been unable to preserve and retrieve about five months’ worth of communications.

New text messages highlighted in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray by Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, are from the spring and summer of 2016 and involve discussion of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. They reference Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s decision to accept the FBI’s conclusion in that case and a draft statement that former FBI Director James Comey had prepared in anticipation of closing out the Clinton investigation without criminal charges.

The FBI declined to comment Sunday.

They’re lying. If they don’t have them, the NSA would have them. Losing the messages is despite the fact they were ordered to preserve these documents.

Even if it is incompetence, this has to be stopped and weeded out of every agency.

Oh, and #ReleaseTheMemo with its attachments.