This Is Not the Onion! Lunatic Farrakhan Gets Tax $$$ to Teach Prisoners

How cool is this? We are giving tax money to The Nation of Islam to teach prisoners to be haters just like them! You heard that right. You pay taxes to support this lunatics under the leadership of Louis Farrakhan who hate America, whites, and Jews.

The Nation of Islam and its leaders have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the U.S. government since 2008 to teach religious study programs for federal prison inmates, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

A black nationalist group led by Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam preaches that white people are “blue-eyed devils” and Jews are “the synagogue of Satan.” Its leaders have received at least $364,500 in contracts and awards from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice between fiscal 2008 and fiscal 2019.

Neither right nor left think these hate-filled lunatics should be receiving tax dollars, yet they are.

The Bureau of Prisons won’t talk about any of it. It seemed to start in 2008 and was most lucrative for the Farrakhan group during his reign.

HE HATES AMERICA, JEWS, WHITES, DON’T BELIEVE ME, LISTEN TO HIM SAY IT

Rev. Louis Farrakhan gave a Saviours’ Day 2018 Address in which he declared that “the powerful Jews are my enemy,” and “white folks are going down.”

More recently, Farrakhan chanted ‘Death to Israel, Death to America’ while in Tehran. He did it at the same time the President was leveling sanctions on the terror nation.

The Reverend of hate said to an Iranian audience in Farsi, “Death to…”, prompting the audience to fill in the word,”…America”. He then chanted, “Death to Israel”. And he did it more than once.

Iran state TV news presenter: Listen to leader of Nation of Islam chanting “Death to America” Farrakhan [in Farsi]: “Death to…”

Audience: “…America” pic.twitter.com/p0qGfHHfg0 — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) November 4, 2018

Farrakhan thinks Jews are ‘termites’ and we all know what happens to termites.

He called Jews Satan but many of us think he is. Let’s not forget when he said, “Hitler was a great man”.

Farrakhan once said, “Kill all the white people”, and while he didn’t mean it literally, it is truly hate speech meant to incite other loons such as himself.

This evil man spews his hate all over social media but no one will ban him.

The Jewish holy book is the Talmud. Why would they want Jesus to be boiled in hot excrement? Watch more: https://t.co/CYWzSCH9VU #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/byKFNX80rA — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 2, 2018

The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government. #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/DXKCRr1zpo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018