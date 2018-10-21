This Is Rich, Carl Bernstein Says Trump Will Call Midterms Illegitimate

Trump-hating journalist Carl Bernstein, citing anonymous sources, claims he has been told that President Trump will call the midterm elections illegitimate, according to The Washington Examiner. If Democrats take the House or Senate or both, he says the President will do it to create chaos.

It’s the Democrats who are creating chaos.

The Democrats are the ones claiming the Supreme Court is illegitimate because they didn’t want Justice Kavanaugh confirmed. It is the Democrats who continually call Trump’s election illegitimate.

They are the ones who want to convict people without evidence and abolish the Electoral College, delegitimizing our system of government. All they do is undermine.

Bernstein said he’s “talked to people”.

“I talked to people … in touch with the White House on Friday who believe that, if the congressional midterms are very close and the Democrats were to win by five or seven seats, that Trump is already talking about how to throw legal challenges into the courts, sow confusion, declare a victory actually, and say that the election’s been illegitimate,” Bernstein said after being asked if Trump’s challenge to fraudulent voters was a form of voter suppression.

Where do this Democrats come off accusing the President of doing what they have been doing for two years non-stop?

This is more fake news.

Watch: