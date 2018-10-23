This Is What a Leading Democrat Says About the Caravan Mob

Don’t doubt for a minute that Democrats want open borders.

Kamal Harris, a leading contender for the presidency 2020, was asked by a reporter about the caravan mob Monday.

She was asked if she agreed with the President’s tone about the caravan [which is now 14,000 strong, 80 percent are men].

“Absolutely not,” she said. “And you know, listen, we are a country…our strength has always been that we are…uh…uh a tolerant country that we are welcoming of a particular…those who have fled from harm and the idea that we are vilifying any one group and the fearmongering that’s not in the best interests of our country.”

“The people of our country want leaders who are focused on challenges they face every day, can they put food on the table, and pay the bills at the end of the month consistently every month…”

How does allowing open borders, welcoming in needy people, criminals, terrorists help put food on the table of the average American?

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris implies that the U.S. should be “welcoming” to the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FCD5rzJP2l — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 22, 2018

THIS IS WHO WE ARE WELCOMING

Sara A. Carter is on the Guatemala-Mexico border with Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell and the Guatemalan Secretary of Strategic Intelligence Mario Duarte.

The award-winning war correspondent tweeted that Guatemalan intelligence discovered people from India, Bangladesh, Africa joining in with the caravan. Ms. Carter wrote that she bumped into a number of young MS 13 gang members.

She confirmed the caravan is mostly men who give the rehearsed answer, “this is not politics – this is about poverty.” There were smaller numbers of women and children but they were at the front of the caravan. No one would say who the organizers are but several said it was organized.

William Lajeunesse, a reporter for Fox News said Mexican authorities are telling him the caravan is 80 percent men.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has already reported about the 100 ISIS militants deported by Guatemala recently. The caravan mob passes through Guatemala.

The mob formed in the murder capital of Honduras and continued through Guatemala. Some are still on the border, but thousands are quickly moving through Mexico in trucks and buses. These are among the most violent countries in the world.

Democrats want the welcome mat put out for them. The DC Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit Monday to stop the ICE crackdown on illegal immigrants.

He’s claiming Latin Americans are being profiled.

This is what Democrats want for America.