This Is What GOP Senators Say About the Nuke Option for Wall Funding

The President has promised a very long shutdown until the wall is funded, at least in part. When Senator Steve Daines called for the nuclear option to finance the wall Friday, the President jumped on it and forwarded the suggestion to Senate Majority Leader McConnell.

The nuclear option won’t happen. Too many senators tweeted that they won’t vote for it based on long-term damage it would do.

Corker, forget Corker.

Sen. Bob Corker is leaving town, laughing at his colleagues who did get voted back into office. He didn’t run for the Senate again because he would not have been re-elected. The ougoing senator tweeted, “While rules changes may be in order at some point, I will continue to follow rules relative to legislation as they exist today as I finish my term.”

Orin Hatch won’t consider it.

“I’ve long said that eliminating the legislative filibuster would be a mistake,” said outgoing Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch(R-Utah) in a string of tweets explaining his position.

“It’s what’s prevented our country for decades from sliding toward liberalism. It’s inconvenient sometimes, but requiring compromise is in the interest of both parties in the long term,” Hatch said.

That is true, but if he thinks Democrats won’t use the option next time they win the Senate, he’s wrong. The Democrat party is moving hard-left.

Failed outgoing senator Jeff Flake has already checked out.

“The Senate filibuster is about the only mechanism left in Washington that brings the parties together. Deploying the nuclear option would blow that up. I will not vote to do it,” he tweeted.

Lamar Alexander is a very big, ‘no’.

We have rules to follow. I want to put a stop to this practice of the Senate breaking its rules to change its rules. I will not vote to turn the Senate into a rule-breaking institution and I hope that my colleagues will not. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/RcptSopNhk — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) December 21, 2018

We haven’t even heard from the fake Repubicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

The fact is an invasion by 50,000 anonymous people each month isn’t enough to cause much of a reaction. They won’t use the nuclear option and they have no other ideas. Democrats don’t care about Americans, and they especially don’t care about our safety.

McConnell rings the death knell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) spokesman summed it up. The votes aren’t there to change its rules and pass border wall funding with a simple majority.

“The Leader has said for years that the votes are not there in the Conference to use the nuclear option. Just this morning, several Senators put out statements confirming their opposition, and confirming that there is not a majority in the conference to go down that road,” said David Popp, McConnell’s communications director.

That’s it, no nuclear option.

Schumer-Trump

The President praised House Republicans as the Schumer shutdown looms.

“No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!,” he wrote.

“The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED,” Trump tweeted. “If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”

“Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security,” Trump added.

Chucky Schumer responded with his new buzzwords — temper tantrum.

“You own the shutdown—your own words, @realDonaldTrump. The Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed a bipartisan solution to avoid a shutdown. Then you threw another temper tantrum and convinced the House to ignore that compromise. #TrumpShutdown.”

The compromise he is talking about gave Democrats all the spending they wanted but nothing for a wall.