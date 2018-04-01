This Is What Happens When a Few Companies Own All News Media

There are 1500 newspapers, 1100 magazines, 9000 radio stations, 1500 TV stations but 90% of them are owned by six corporations – GE, NewsCorp, Disney, Viacom, Time Warner and CBS. They all run by Democrats.

Morris Creative reported that 30 years ago, 90% of media was held by 50 different companies. Thanks to mergers and buyouts, it’s down to 6 major companies.

Cable is no different: The ‘Big 6’ own 70%. Comcast now owns 51% of NBC, while GE owns 49%.

Fox News and Sinclair are the exceptions to the left-wing news conglomerates.

A small number of people control all our information:

232 media executives control all our information or almost all.

Total revenue for 2010 was just under $276 billion.

A total of 178 million read Time Warner news each month.

Newscorp controls the top three newspapers in the world, The Wall Street Journal, The Australian, and The Sun.

Clear Channel owns 1200 stations.

The Big Six movie sales reached $7 billion in 2010 and that was twice the box office of the other 140 companies.

Left-wingers in government use the media

Our leftists in government have been at it for years. They want ‘nudge‘ us into submission with propaganda.

Sharyl Attkisson, writing for The Daily Signal last year, exposed the FBI and other government agencies putting up fake news stories. They have done so for decades, that is, they are spreading self-promoting propaganda disguised as public service announcements.

The commercial she cited as an example begins: “In a move demonstrating the FBI’s valuable role of protecting national security, Director James Comey creates a separate Intelligence Branch…”

It turns out this wasn’t a news report at all. And the “news anchor” is actually a public affairs specialist.

It promoted FBI Director James Comey’s creation of “a separate Intelligence Branch.” Again, mimicking a news story format, it included “interview” excerpts with the executive assistant director of the new branch, Eric Velez-Villar, Attkisson wrote.

She continued, he tells listeners in a comment pre-approved by the FBI for air: “As the director says, we are a national security law enforcement organization that uses, collects, and shares intelligence in everything we do.”

Ads masquerading as news are a great tool to make the public think they must love Big Government because they can’t do without it. Taxpayers for our own propaganda.

The past administration has done a fine job of uniting the government and media outlets together in a crony and corrupt way.

Check out a few of the ties that bind:

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications, is the brother of David Rhodes, the President of CBS.

Former ABC News executive producer Ian Cameron is married to Susan Rice, the former National Security Adviser.

ABC News correspondent Claire Shipman is married to former Whitehouse Press Secretary Jay Carney

ABC News president Ben Sherwood’s sister, Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, is Special Assistant to Barack Obama on national security affairs.

ABC News and Univision reporter Matthew Jaffe is married to Katie Hogan, Obama’s former Deputy Press Secretary, and OFA organizer.

President of ABC Ben Sherwood is the brother of Obama’s former Special Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood.

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos ran Bill Clinton’s campaign and donated to the Clintons. He became the White House communications director under Bill Clinton aka chief propagandist.

CNN President Virginia Moseley is married to former Hillary Clinton’s Deputy Secretary Tom Nides.

Those are outdated connections according to Snopes! That’s typical absurd Snopes! What Snopes isn’t telling people is when the operatives leave the jobs, the connections don’t suddenly evaporate. The fact is there was a revolving door between the Obama White House and the media.

Far-left control freak George Soros, who is funding the Facebook fake news censorship, has ties to 30 newspapers.

The Media Research Centers Business & Media Institute, in looking into Soros, has found that Soros has spent over $48 million funding media organizations and intends to remake the entire global economy.

Sinclair recently bought up a slew of networks to get a voice that could compete with the left. They are doing more of the same. It gives the right a voice, but we would love to see small stations have a shot to allow for sincere, non-partisan competition.

Featured image via Net Right Daily