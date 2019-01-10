This Is What Qualifies as News Analysis at CNN – Nail Sharpening

CNN’s nasty commentator Ana Navarro filed her nails as Steve Cortes, a Trump supporter, talked about crimes committed by people coming into the country illegally.

Steve Cortes had served on Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council. He attempted during an appearance on CNN’s “Chris Cuomo Prime Time” to discuss reports questioning the argument that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than American citizens.

Chris Cuomo interjected and said he was reporting “fake news” and that was the end of him citing factual reports.

In any case, does it matter, if they weren’t here illegally, there would be no crimes by illegal aliens.

As Cortes was making his argument, Navarro was seen in one of the three boxes on the screen filing her nails to show her disdain for Cortes’ opinion.

“You can do your nails,” Cortes said “You know who can’t do their nails are people who have been killed, Ana, by dangerous known illegal aliens who have been allowed to stay in this country because of the leftist policies that people like you promote in so-called sanctuary cities.”

She called Don Jr. an “entitled, rich, spoiled” little brat” who hasn’t built a thing or done anything on his own. Navarro also lied, accusing the President of hurling insults at migrants.

Watch: