This Is What the Democrat Youth Movement Is Really About

Some students and family members from Stoneman High, who are leading the leftist youth march, were flown to D.C. by a so-called friend of President Trump’s, Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots. There is no end to the betrayal by alleged Americans who think the Second Amendment must be dispatched.
This isn’t about the safety of children, it’s just another contrived leftist march.
The leader – the figurehead – of the youth movement is David Hogg who probably didn’t write the speeches he gave Saturday. He keeps referring to our “democracy” in the clip below, but we are a Republic or rather we were — pre-Obama.
Hogg seems to think he’s the President of the United States here. It seems a bit presumptuous and arrogant to some.
Victim’s Family Disinvited From Attending
The family of one of the victims, Meadow Pollack, were disinvited from attending the so-called March for Our Lives. The reason is they are not preaching the anti-gun narrative.
The Pollack family is not focusing on gun control, but rather on the best way to secure our nation’s schools.
Hunter Pollack, Meadow’s brother, prepared a speech for the March and ended up presenting it on Facebook. He was told he was not allowed to speak.
This is a Socialist youth movement to get out the vote for Democrats and nothing else.
Meet Andrew Pollack & his son Hunter. Andrew’s daughter, Meadow, was murdered in Parkland. Hunter was disinvited to speak today at the March For Our Lives. He prepared a beautiful speech about securing our schools.
You can watch it here:
Please donate to https://t.co/EwMsgB8IFB
This Is What Socialism Looks Like
These are the same people who march with pussy hats, occupy buildings and rampage through towns like Ferguson. They even use the same chants.
“This is what democracy looks like,” demonstrators chant at the WNY #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/LzZykgG45f
The Usual Vulgar People
Vulgar #MarchForOurLives Protesters Flip Off Trump DC Hotel, Wave Obscene Anti-Trump Signs at Anti-Gun March https://t.co/UQXXUPBTa9 pic.twitter.com/0NBwZbXPLo
I don’t know. Can I even put this on #Twitter? #MFOL #MFOLDC Outside Trump Hotel. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/upVjl1ejAJ
Face-off between anti-abortion demonstrator and pro-choice activist at #MarchForOurLives. Many in the crowd coming up to the antiabortion people and saying F you! @wusa9 #abortion #choice pic.twitter.com/FBOoMLZpiZ
The Normal Kid
.@KyleKashuv, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student: “We met with Democrats and Republicans alike, and we made sure that we got all aspects of the discussion.” @foxnewsnight pic.twitter.com/RbIr4QERvt
Rahm Emanuel “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before” …………… that’s what this about, these people are being used and don’t even know it……….as for David Hogg referring to the U.S. as a Democracy, he is just another product of the brainwashing schools, media and politicians, Pelosi calls us a Democracy almost daily, and David Hogg’s 15 minutes of fame are about over, sunday nite Stormy Daniels takes over the spot light with her 60 minutes sit down with Cooper!
GUN CONTROL KIDS Use Chilling Video Of Parkland High School Activist (Emma González) Tearing Up U.S. Constitution To Push Gun Control March In D.C………….these little idiot pukes have no idea what their doing, they are pissing millions of Americans off. gun sales/NRA membership going through the roof !!!!!
Interesting, Adults acting like children asking to be Led BY children. Amazing.